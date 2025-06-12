Centre Wants To Secure Chicken's Neck, Bengal Govt Not Cooperating: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur

Siliguri: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur on Wednesday said the Centre has ensured the security of Chicken's Neck (a geopolitical term for the narrow strip of land between Nepal and Bangladesh known as the Siliguri Corridor), and various other development works will be done in the area. However, the Bengal government is not cooperating and is raising various issues.

"Sophisticated missiles, including drones, have been deployed to the Chicken's Neck. Many countries are eyeing this area," Thakur said in Siliguri on Wednesday.

As the corridor strategically connects the entire northeast through road, Thakur said, "The development of the northeast is impossible without the development of this strategically important area. Therefore, the development of the state is necessary. But the state government is creating economic, political and social hurdles. Bengal will be under the debt of Rs 7 lakh crore in the next two years. What the state government said to the Centre is absurd. But give an account of what the state government has done with the central funds. The state report is full of lies."

Thakur was heard raising allegations of non-cooperation against the Trinamool-ruled Bengal. He joined the Developed India programme to mark the completion of 11 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Wednesday.

Thakur held a press conference at the Siliguri organisational district BJP office, from where he made several allegations of non-cooperation against the state government. He also highly praised the role of the Centre in Operation Sindoor. District BJP President Arun Mondal, state vice-president Rathin Bose and others were present at the press conference.

Thakur presented the figures of the Central allocation of funds for development in several sectors of Bengal at the press conference.

"In 11 years, 40 new airports have been constructed in the state. 70 railway stations have been brought under the ambit of the Amrit Bharat Project and accorded international standards. Every port is being decorated and is being connected to the freight train network. About 70 per cent of the business is done through ports. The Prime Minister has set a goal to make India the third-largest economy," Thakur said.

Speaking about the state government's non-cooperation, Thakur said, "The Bengal government is not helping the Centre by creating various problems and political conspiracies. Bengal's health partners are facing a setback. The common people are not getting any opportunities as central projects are not being implemented here. Bengal is heading to the bottom of the economy, and is arguing with the Centre for vested political interests."