Centre Utilises Space Applications To Identify Wetlands In Assam

New Delhi: To mitigate the perennial flood problem of Assam, the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) has identified 271 wetlands in the state, which can be utilised for channelising excess water from rivers, including Brahmaputra.

The Flood Early Warning System (FLEWS) developed by NESAC for the Brahmaputra basin in Assam sounds like a significant advancement in flood management. By combining numerical rainfall prediction with a physics-based distributed hydrological model in the GIS domain, this system can enhance the accuracy of flood forecasts and potentially improve response strategies. It could provide critical information for mitigating the impacts of flooding in a region that frequently experiences severe flood events.

Using the system, alerts are provided to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) with a lead time of 24 to 36 hours.

The NESAC was established as a joint initiative of the Department of Space (DOS) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) and came into existence on September 5, 2000.

“The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) prepared a state-level flood hazard zonation atlas for Assam using satellite data of 1998-2023. This serves as non-structural resources for flood hazard management, for development planning,” said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai while replying over the impact of flood in Assam in Parliament recently.

Aware of the flood menace in Assam, Home Minister Amit Shah has also recently suggested to the authorities to create at least 50 large ponds in the northeast to divert water of the Brahmaputra to help tackle floods and develop agriculture, irrigation and tourism.