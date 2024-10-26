Centre Urges Social Media Platforms To Curb Hoax Bomb Threats, Enforce IT Act Compliance

New Delhi: In recent days, airlines operating in India have faced an alarming rise in hoax bomb threats. These threats, primarily circulated through various channels including social media, have posed significant challenges to security agencies and disrupted the travel plans of thousands.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a strong reminder to all digital intermediaries about the need for vigilant action to curb the spread of harmful misinformation, officials said.

The ministry emphasized the importance of implementing measures for rapid detection, removal, or disabling of access to hoax threats and other false information that could jeopardise public safety. These measures are outlined in the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and come with specified timelines, including the need for prompt action within 72 hours upon identification, they said.

The IT Act of 2000 and the IT Rules of 2021 outline specific obligations for intermediaries, particularly social media platforms. According to these regulations, intermediaries must observe a strict due diligence process to promptly identify and remove false or harmful content, such as hoax bomb threats, that could threaten public safety.

Section 79 of the IT Act provides intermediaries with immunity from liability for third-party content hosted on their platforms. However, this exemption is contingent upon intermediaries adhering to due diligence obligations. Failure to meet these obligations results in the withdrawal of immunity and can lead to legal consequences under both the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In addition to content removal, intermediaries are also mandated to collaborate with government authorities by providing necessary information for investigative and security purposes. This cooperation, required under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, mandates intermediaries to report any offenses committed on their platforms that threaten national unity, integrity, or economic security.