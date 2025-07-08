Centre Unveils Upgraded DBT Platform And NaMo Drone Didi Portal To Streamline Agricultural Schemes

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday launched Version 2.0 of the Centralised Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) platform and introduced a new Drone Portal under the NaMo Drone Didi Yojana to streamline agricultural schemes and promote digital transparency.

During a national workshop on the implementation of the Online Centralised DBT Platform Version 2.0 and the NaMo Drone Didi Yojana organised by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare (Mechanization & Technology Division) here today, DA&FW Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi unveiled the crop-specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for application of various forms of soil and plant nutrients using drones in agriculture. These SOPs will provide scientific guidance and uniformity in drone operations across the country.

Addressing the workshop, Chaturvedi emphasised the importance of digital platforms in driving efficiency and accountability in agricultural schemes.

He further said how the new version of the DBT portal and the Drone Portal under the NaMo Drone Didi Yojana, was envisioned to make a robust digital system that creates transparency in the system and promotes fair trade practices giving every farmer a fair chance to acquire machines with subsidy.

The NaMo Drone Didi Yojana is a flagship initiative aimed at training and equipping women from Self-Help Groups to operate drones for agricultural purposes such as spraying of fertilisers and pesticides. The newly-developed Drone Portal, presented to all States for their reviews, will facilitate mapping and tracking of drone operations, pilot training and certification management and access to all stakeholders with a comprehensive dashboard, the ministry informed in its statement.

To boost transparency and tech adoption in agriculture, the workshop included live demonstrations of the Centralised DBT Platform Version 2.0, and newly developed Namo Drone Didi portal allowing state nodal officers and stakeholders to understand the features, workflows and implementation protocols.

The upgraded portal is a major reform aimed at resolving longstanding challenges faced by farmers in accessing benefits under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM). Challenges like delayed subsidies, lack of transparency and manual bottlenecks are addressed with the new advanced features of the DBT portal. Open discussions provided a platform for states to share feedback and implementation strategies. The State nodal officers from various states shared their insightful feedback, ground experiences and good practices which will be helpful in shaping the way forward for improving the portals and preparing a roadmap for effective implementation of agricultural mechanisation schemes, it added.

