Centre To SC: Will provide ECHS Facility For Cadets Disabled During Military Training

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday was assured by the central government that it would provide medical facilities under the "Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme" to cadets who were discharged from military institutes due to disabilities suffered during training.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Prashant Kumar Mishra. Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati submitted before the bench that starting August 29, all such cadets were included in the ECHS scheme, and the one-time subscription fee has also been waived off for them.

The bench directed the Centre to complete the registration preferably by September 15, and also appointed senior advocate Rekha Palli as amicus curiae in the matter.

"The Ministry of Defence Department of Servicemen Welfare has extended medical facility in the form of ECHS to all invalidated out-boarded cadets, without charging any subscription fee in as much as the one-time subscription fee of Rs 1,20,000, which is currently payable by officers, may not be paid by such invalidated/out-boarded cadets," the bench noted.

The bench appreciated the positive response from the government for extending the medical facility for treatment in the form of the ECHS scheme to the invalidated and out-boarded cadets. The bench said that details of the said scheme should be brought on record, and added that out-boarded cadets are at liberty to apply for membership under the ECHS scheme.

A counsel said he has been informed by cadets that the applications for membership are not going through. Another counsel said it requires a rank for the application, and his clients do not have any rank other than ex-officers’ cadets, and the registration on the portal was possible. Bhat said the concerned authorities will examine these difficulties.

The bench observed that the registration would be streamlined, and the out-boarded cadets who intend to register would be able to register preferably by September 15, 2025. The bench said there should be a reassessment of outboarded cadets for the purpose of resettlement, and asked the Centre to formulate a scheme for medical reassessment.

The bench, in connection with the insurance scheme currently in existence, said it may not be adequate and added that efforts could be made to enhance the insurance cover for the outboarded cadets.