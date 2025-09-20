ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Resume Fresh Talks With Ladakh Leaders On October 6

File photo of a meeting of Ladakh leaders with the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai chairs a meeting with the High-Powered Committee representing Ladakh in New Delhi on May 27 (Tuesday). ( Photo courtesy: Sajjad Kargili )

Srinagar: The central government will resume dialogue with leaders from Ladakh, with the next meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on safeguards for the Union Territory (UT) scheduled for October 6 in New Delhi, officials said.

The HPC, chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, was constituted to address key demands from Ladakh’s political leadership, including proposals for full statehood, Sixth Schedule protections for tribal communities, the establishment of a dedicated Public Service Commission, and enhanced Lok Sabha representation.

Ladakh activist Sajjad Kargili too has confirmed the development, saying that the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) talks with the Ladakh leadership would hopefully lead to the restoration of democratic rights in terms of statehood and the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.

“We expect that these talks would not be for the sake of it. It must be result-oriented,” he said.

The last formal meeting between Ladakh representatives, primarily from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and officials from the MHA was held on May 27, 2025, in New Delhi. That session marked a pause of four months in the ongoing dialogue after an initial meeting originally proposed for May 20 had been postponed.