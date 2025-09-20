Centre To Resume Fresh Talks With Ladakh Leaders On October 6
The fresh talks with Ladakh leaders will be on key demands, including statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and administrative safeguards.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 20, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
Srinagar: The central government will resume dialogue with leaders from Ladakh, with the next meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on safeguards for the Union Territory (UT) scheduled for October 6 in New Delhi, officials said.
The HPC, chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, was constituted to address key demands from Ladakh’s political leadership, including proposals for full statehood, Sixth Schedule protections for tribal communities, the establishment of a dedicated Public Service Commission, and enhanced Lok Sabha representation.
Ladakh activist Sajjad Kargili too has confirmed the development, saying that the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) talks with the Ladakh leadership would hopefully lead to the restoration of democratic rights in terms of statehood and the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.
“We expect that these talks would not be for the sake of it. It must be result-oriented,” he said.
The last formal meeting between Ladakh representatives, primarily from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and officials from the MHA was held on May 27, 2025, in New Delhi. That session marked a pause of four months in the ongoing dialogue after an initial meeting originally proposed for May 20 had been postponed.
The resumption of talks comes amid mounting public pressure from regional leaders and civil society activists. Ramon Magsaysay awardee and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, along with LAB, launched a 35-day hunger strike on September 10, 2025, demanding Ladakh’s inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and full statehood for the region. Wangchuk said the strike would continue until October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, which he described as a “landmark day” for the movement.
Speaking at a press conference in Leh, Wangchuk had expressed his frustration over the delay in government engagement. “The talks with the Union government stopped around two months ago. Just when discussions on the core demands were about to begin, the government did not call for another meeting,” he had said.
He had also reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of its earlier electoral promise to secure Sixth Schedule safeguards for the Himalayan region. “The promise should be fulfilled before the upcoming council polls,” Wangchuk had said.
The hunger strike followed earlier warnings by Wangchuk and LAB, who had announced plans in July to begin a fast if the Centre failed to hold talks. While the Home Ministry had tentatively scheduled meetings for July 20 and 28, representatives from LAB and KDA said no substantive progress was made in resolving their demands.
Read More