Centre To Re-Examine SOPs For Handling Medical Emergencies At Airports

New Delhi: The Centre has decided to re-examine the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling medical emergencies at airports.

This follows the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) setting up a committee to probe the death of an Air India Express pilot after a cardiac arrest at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi on April 9. The committee will find out whether SOPs were followed in the case or not.

The pilot Armaan Choudhary had reportedly vomited inside the aircraft shortly after landing in Delhi from Srinagar. He suffered a cardiac arrest at the Air India Express dispatch office and was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was flying flight IX-1153 from Srinagar to Delhi.

The death of the 35-year-old pilot has brought to the fore several issues pertaining to the aviation professionals working in the country. On one side is the issue of adhering to the existing SOPs and on the other are concerns about the working conditions of the airline pilots and their mental health.

Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA), which is a body representing around 800 pilots of various domestic airlines, has called for putting in place transparent regulations that prioritise rest for pilots and ensure their safety. It has sought humane scheduling practices when it comes to allocating work to the pilots.

The association has claimed that Choudhary's demise raises troubling questions about the pilot welfare, their mental health and working conditions in the Indian aviation industry. ALPA India also represents Indian pilots at the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA).

Medical experts also feel that revisiting the SOPs is a welcome idea. Dr Tamorish Kole, a renowned health expert and Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee at the International Federation for Emergency Medicine, felt that a review of the existing SOPs could provide more thoughts on how to deal with such emergencies.

A government official disclosed, "The IGIA Terminal Management Authority (GMR group) and doctors of a super-specialty hospital prepare such SOPs for medical emergencies at the Delhi airport."

Meanwhile, Dr Kole highlighted some very pertinent points when it comes to saving lives at airports. He said the SOPs must also include protocols for language interpretation, consent, handling of deceased individuals and informing next of kin or airline officials as per legal requirements. Regular audits and system upgrades must be instituted to maintain a state of readiness at all times.

He said the first step is immediate recognition and notification. Any airport staff, airline personnel or bystander who notices a person in medical distress must immediately alert the Airport Emergency Control Room through a dedicated emergency number or hotline.