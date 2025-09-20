ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Strengthen Border Home Guards After Operation Sindoor Drills Expose Gaps

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to raise the strength of Border Wing Home Guards (BWHG) for its active engagement with border guarding forces, including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The move is aimed at strengthening India’s civil defence infrastructure along all its international borders.

“Raising the strength of BWHG along the India-China border is strategically important. The requirement to raise the strength of BWHG along the border areas was realised after the civil defence mock drill that was conducted across the country during Operation Sindoor,” a senior official aware of the development told ETV Bharat here on Saturday.

A recent meeting held under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Govind Mohan highlighted the importance of the revival of BWHG. “The meeting highlighted the loopholes in the country's civil defence system that were detected during Operation Sindoor,” the official said.

The meeting was attended by top officials from the border guarding agencies, the intelligence bureau and RAW officials.

The BWHG was created to serve as an assisting force to the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) during times of external aggression. However, over time, the battalion was largely defunct, barring Rajasthan.

Along with Rajasthan, the BWHGs were created for Gujarat, Meghalaya, Tripura and West Bengal. The unit was meant to assist the BSF in guarding international borders and coastal areas, preventing infiltration and protecting critical infrastructure during wartime.

“Now it has been decided to establish BWHG along India’s border with China,” the official added.