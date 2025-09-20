Centre To Strengthen Border Home Guards After Operation Sindoor Drills Expose Gaps
The Border Wing Home Guards were created to serve as assisting forces to the Indian Army and the BSF during times of external aggression.
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to raise the strength of Border Wing Home Guards (BWHG) for its active engagement with border guarding forces, including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The move is aimed at strengthening India’s civil defence infrastructure along all its international borders.
“Raising the strength of BWHG along the India-China border is strategically important. The requirement to raise the strength of BWHG along the border areas was realised after the civil defence mock drill that was conducted across the country during Operation Sindoor,” a senior official aware of the development told ETV Bharat here on Saturday.
A recent meeting held under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Govind Mohan highlighted the importance of the revival of BWHG. “The meeting highlighted the loopholes in the country's civil defence system that were detected during Operation Sindoor,” the official said.
The meeting was attended by top officials from the border guarding agencies, the intelligence bureau and RAW officials.
The BWHG was created to serve as an assisting force to the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) during times of external aggression. However, over time, the battalion was largely defunct, barring Rajasthan.
Along with Rajasthan, the BWHGs were created for Gujarat, Meghalaya, Tripura and West Bengal. The unit was meant to assist the BSF in guarding international borders and coastal areas, preventing infiltration and protecting critical infrastructure during wartime.
“Now it has been decided to establish BWHG along India’s border with China,” the official added.
The long-pending proposal to strengthen BWGH gained momentum following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory military operation under Operation Sindoor.
“It has also been spurred by concerns raised during recent national-level mock drills assessing preparedness for external aggression and natural disasters,” the official informed.
The drills that were conducted on May 7 and May 31 under Operation Shield exposed critical gaps in India’s civil defence readiness, particularly in Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.
The revived Border Wing Home Guards plan is among the key remedial steps being expedited, the official said.
The proposed overhaul includes fresh recruitment, modernised training modules and stricter deployment protocols, making the Home Guards a more effective civil defence backup.
Home Guards are raised under the Home Guards Act and Rules of the states and union territories, comprising citizens who volunteer their time in the service of community safety and national preparedness.
Noted security expert Brigadier BK Khanna hailed the decision of the home ministry to raise the strength of Border Wing Home Guards for its active engagement with border guarding agencies.
“The government has found several loopholes during the nationwide mock drill that was conducted during Operation Sindoor. Strengthening the Border Wing Home Guards is really essential, given that the unit remains engaged in collecting information from the border areas. The BWHG also helps in preventing infiltration and protecting critical infrastructure during wartime,” Brigadier Khanna told ETV Bharat.
