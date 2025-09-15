ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre to Launch 15-Day 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025'Campaign from Sept 17, Focus on Dark Spots and Cleanliness

New Delhi: To involve countrymen in a rejuvenating cleanliness drive, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has decided to observe Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025, under the aegis of Swachh Bharat Mission, from September 17 to October 2.

Disclosing this here on Monday, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, said that the 15-day campaign will mobilise millions across the nation in a collective call to action for high-impact swachhata drives.

Launched jointly by MoHUA and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, SHS 2025 brings together citizens, communities, and institutions to drive visible cleanliness on the ground, with a focus on Cleanliness Target Units – dark, dirty and neglected spots.

Highlighting the focus on Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) under SHS 2025, Khattar said, “In 2024, over 8 lakh such CTUs were transformed and made usable public spaces. Identification, transformation and beautification of CTUs will happen on a fast-track mode and beyond the campaign period for visible cleanliness on the ground. Cities are identifying CTUs - dark spots, neglected and hard-to-reach areas, and places with excessive waste such as garbage dumps, railway stations, rivers, degraded lands, back lanes, and heavily littered, dirty spots that need timely cleaning. These areas directly impact visible cleanliness, as cleanliness and beauty go hand in hand.”

Khattar announced the adoption of Delhi’s Bhalswa dumpsite for its transformation and beautification. He said, “I will visit Bhalswa on September 17, accompanied by administrators, to review plans for waste remediation and processing. Starting from that day, we will initiate the cleanup process. Given the space constraints for further waste processing at the site, I have also requested the DDA to assist us in securing additional land.”