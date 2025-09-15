Centre to Launch 15-Day 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025'Campaign from Sept 17, Focus on Dark Spots and Cleanliness
The campaign will mobilise millions across the nation in a collective call to action for high-impact swachhata drives.
New Delhi: To involve countrymen in a rejuvenating cleanliness drive, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has decided to observe Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025, under the aegis of Swachh Bharat Mission, from September 17 to October 2.
Disclosing this here on Monday, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, said that the 15-day campaign will mobilise millions across the nation in a collective call to action for high-impact swachhata drives.
Launched jointly by MoHUA and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, SHS 2025 brings together citizens, communities, and institutions to drive visible cleanliness on the ground, with a focus on Cleanliness Target Units – dark, dirty and neglected spots.
Highlighting the focus on Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) under SHS 2025, Khattar said, “In 2024, over 8 lakh such CTUs were transformed and made usable public spaces. Identification, transformation and beautification of CTUs will happen on a fast-track mode and beyond the campaign period for visible cleanliness on the ground. Cities are identifying CTUs - dark spots, neglected and hard-to-reach areas, and places with excessive waste such as garbage dumps, railway stations, rivers, degraded lands, back lanes, and heavily littered, dirty spots that need timely cleaning. These areas directly impact visible cleanliness, as cleanliness and beauty go hand in hand.”
Khattar announced the adoption of Delhi’s Bhalswa dumpsite for its transformation and beautification. He said, “I will visit Bhalswa on September 17, accompanied by administrators, to review plans for waste remediation and processing. Starting from that day, we will initiate the cleanup process. Given the space constraints for further waste processing at the site, I have also requested the DDA to assist us in securing additional land.”
Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, SHS 2025, under the theme of Swachhotsav, is an amalgamation of celebration with responsibility. Through the pillars of CTU transformation, SafaiMitra Suraksha, and a push for ODF Plus and Swachh Sujal Gaon declaration, plastic-free rural villages, the approach is designed towards ‘Antyodaya se Sarvodaya’, where the focus is on last-mile dignity, health, and sustainability for every village and town, which are prerequisites for a Viksit Bharat 2047 urge citizens from all walks of life to participate wholeheartedly in the nationwide shramdaan on September 25, to demonstrate India’s resolve for a cleaner, healthier, and greener tomorrow.”
The Union Minister also announced a Rs 8 to 10 crore SafaiMitra Suraksha Fund for Surat, including Navsari for welfare, including educational support and interest-free loans for their families.
He said that Swachhotsav has been built around five key pillars including transformation of cleanliness target units (CTUs) - eliminating difficult, dark and neglected spots, clean public spaces - general cleanliness and swachhata activities across public places, SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir - Single-window Seva, Suraksha and Samman camps for health checkups and welfare of sanitation workers, Clean Green Festivities - Eco-friendly and zero-waste celebrations and Advocacy for Swachhata - disseminating the message of Swachhata with a focus on Gram Sabha for the declaration of ODF Plus Model and Swachh Sujal Gaon in rural India.
As part of Swachhata Hi Seva 2025, a nationwide voluntary shramdaan – “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” – will be organised on September 25. Focus will be on on-ground shramdaan and plogging drives to be carried out by citizens, political leadership, SBM Ambassadors, youth groups, NGOs, CSOs, partner organisation representatives, and influencers. Felicitation of local sanitation workers to acknowledge their contribution to the Mission during Shivirs has also been advised.