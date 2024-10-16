Centre To Establish Three AI Centres Of Excellence By 2028, Says Education Minister

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Tuesday announced the government's plan to establish three Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centres of Excellence (CoE) focused on healthcare, agriculture, and sustainable cities with the support of AIIMS and IIT's at Delhi, Kanpur and Ropar by 2028.

"Our goal is to create an educational framework that not only prioritises access but also focuses on quality, inclusivity, and equity," Pradhan stated. “These centres will focus not only on research and development but also on creating a workforce that can leverage AI across various sectors,” he said.

The proposed centres will be strategically located to maximise accessibility and collaboration with universities, research institutions, and industry stakeholders. Each centre will aim to advance knowledge in key areas of AI, including machine learning, data analytics, and ethical AI practices, ensuring that students are technically adept and socially conscious.

Pradhan noted that the establishment of these centres aligns with the government’s broader vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and supports the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes a multidisciplinary approach to education. “By incorporating AI into the curriculum, we are equipping our students to become the innovators and leaders of tomorrow,” he asserted.

The announcement has been met with enthusiasm from educators and industry experts, who view it as a vital move towards positioning India as a hub for AI research and development. Cyberlaw expert Karnikka Seth shared her enthusiasm for the government's education and technology commitment. “The establishment of AI Centres of Excellence in agriculture, sustainable cities, and healthcare is a significant step in aligning with the Make in India initiative and supporting a future where AI works for the benefit of our nation,” she said. By 2028, these centres are expected to significantly enhance the nation’s technological infrastructure, fostering an ecosystem that encourages innovation and sustainable growth.