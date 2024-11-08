ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Develop 100 Climate Resilient Coastal Villages To Protect Fisher Livelihood

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday announced that it will develop 100 climate-resilient coastal fishermen villages under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with Rs two crore allocated per village to enhance infrastructure and promote sustainable livelihoods.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, this initiative aims to improve resilience against climate change by providing facilities like fish drying yards, processing centres, and emergency rescue facilities, while also supporting climate-resilient practices such as seaweed cultivation and green fuel initiatives.

George Kurian, Minister of State, Department of Fisheries highlighted the role of drone technology in monitoring aquaculture farms and fisheries infrastructure, especially during disasters, and revealed plans to equip one lakh fishing vessels with transponders for real-time tracking, weather alerts, and communication, with an investment of Rs 364 crores.

Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary (Marine), informed about the benefits of PMMSY and reaffirmed the Department of Fisheries' commitment to scaling up the fisheries sector. It was emphasised that the department of fisheries has consistently championed the infusion of technology to drive sustainable development in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors.