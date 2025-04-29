Centre To Dedicate A Delhi Road To Honour Bodo Leader

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will dedicate a road in the national capital in the name of legendary Bodo leader Bodofa Upendranath Brahma on Thursday.

The ceremony will take place in New Delhi’s Kailash Colony. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta will be present along with other dignitaries at the event.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to rename a stretch from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in South Delhi as Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg, as a tribute to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma’s legacy. It will also mark the 35th death anniversary of the Bodo leader.

Fondly known as the Father of the Bodo People, Bodofa Upendranath Brahma was a visionary leader and social reformer, who worked tirelessly for the rights, identity and upliftment of the Bodo community.

The renamed stretch is an 835-metre-50 feet wide road located near Kailash Colony Metro Station, passing alongside the Bodoland Guest House. Along with this, a statue of Bodofa will be unveiled at Kailash Colony roundabout.

“Bodofa Upendranath Brahma dedicated his life to building an inclusive society where people can live with dignity and secure their rightful place. His ideas continue to guide generations towards peaceful change and collective progress. The naming of a road and installation of his statue in the heart of the national capital is a proud moment for all of us,” said All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro here.

The renaming of a road in New Delhi stands as a lasting tribute to his work and ideals, said Boro.

“It was the commitment of the Union Home Minister on the memorandum submitted by All Bodo Students Union at Parliament House, New Delhi on December 6, 2024 and announcement for naming of Upendra Nath Brahma Marg and statue at the Open Session of 57th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union held at Dotma, Kokrajhar on March 16, 2025,” Boro said.

The recognition highlights Bodofa’s impact and his efforts to empower communities. The event will bring together leaders, citizens, and students to honour his life, principles and enduring influence, Boro said.

To mark the occasion, the student body has decided to illuminate 5 lakh earthen lamps and candlelight on May 1 at 5.30 pm in every household and public places across Assam and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).