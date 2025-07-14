Hope Fades For Nimisha Priya: Centre Tells SC It Can't Do Much To Halt Kerala Nurse's Execution In Yemen

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court it can't do much to stop the execution of Kerala-based nurse Nimisha Priya scheduled on July 16 in Yemen. The plea, filed by Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, was heard by the bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani contended before the bench that there is nothing much the government can do, adding, "looking at the sensitivity of Yemen...it's not diplomatically recognised…blood money is a private negotiation." He further informed the bench that there's a point till which the government can go, and the point has been reached. The AG submitted that Yemen is not like any other part of the world, and the government does not want to complicate the situation by going public, and emphasised that efforts were being made at a private level.

The bench observed that the real cause of concern is how the incident took place, and if she loses her life, then it would be very sad. It pointed out to the AG that the petitioner is only requesting negotiations.

The petitioner's counsel contended before the bench that the death sentence should not be executed. The bench asked, how can it pass that order, and who will follow that? To this, the petitioner's counsel submitted that money should not be the stumbling block in the negotiations. The bench replied that this can be an informal communication, and listed the matter for Friday.

Nimisha Priya was sentenced to death for the murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi in 2017. It has been alleged that she injected Mahdi with sedatives to retrieve her passport, which was in his possession. The plea sought a direction to the Centre to facilitate effective diplomatic interventions to save her life by allowing the petitioner to pay the blood money (diyah) to the family of the victim expeditiously, by law of the land.

"Only the respondents here can facilitate effective diplomatic negotiations as well as negotiations to gain pardon from the family of the victim, who are citizens and residents of the Republic of Yemen. That strong and expeditious intervention of the respondent Indian authorities is highly warranted to save the life of Ms. Nimisha Priya, as the tentative date of execution is already fixed (July 16, 2025) and considering the current socio-political situations in Yemen," the plea urged.

The plea contended that now the only way for Nimisha to escape the gallows is to gain pardon from the family of the deceased by paying blood money (diyah), following the law of the land (Sharia). "The inaction of respondents to the extent that not initiating diplomatic interventions as well as negotiations with the family of victim on behalf of Nimisha Priya to save her life by paying blood money per the law of the land is not only violative of Constitution but also impair and impinges fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21," the plea said.

It said the petitioner is ready to raise the quantum of blood money as and when it is finalised by the family of the victim and not demanding any financial assistance from the respondents herein, but only praying for its serious diplomatic interventions to facilitate the negotiations with the family of the victim.