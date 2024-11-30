ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre-Tamil Nadu Face-off: Jayant Singh Slams Stalin For Rejecting PM Vishwakarma Scheme

New Delhi: A political row has erupted over the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in Tamil Nadu, following the state’s refusal to adopt the scheme in its current form. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has raised objections, calling the scheme discriminatory and caste-oriented, while Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Singh has criticised the state's stance.

Jayant Singh’s Statement

Taking to X, Jayant Singh accused the Tamil Nadu government of denying its citizens the benefits of a scheme designed for traditional artisans. He highlighted that 8.52 lakh residents of Tamil Nadu have registered under the scheme in the past year.

Singh argued that the scheme’s design aligns with Tamil Nadu’s cultural ethos, emphasising its role in improving the economic and social conditions of those in 18 traditional crafts and trades, such as goldsmithing, tailoring, and cobbling. Urging CM Stalin to reconsider, Singh said, “By adopting a partisan approach, the state government is denying its citizens their rightful benefits of a nationally significant scheme.”

CM Stalin’s Objections

On November 28, CM MK Stalin announced that the Tamil Nadu government would not implement the scheme in its present form, citing concerns about caste-based discrimination. In a letter to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Stalin proposed modifications to make the scheme more inclusive:

Eligibility Beyond Caste: Removal of the clause requiring applicants’ families to have a traditional history in the trade. Instead, anyone engaged in the listed occupations should be eligible.

Age Criterion Change: Increasing the minimum age to 35 years to ensure only those making informed choices about their trades benefit.

Verification Process: Shifting beneficiary verification from the Gram Panchayat head to the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) in rural areas.