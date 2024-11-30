Centre-Tamil Nadu Face-off: Jayant Singh Slams Stalin For Rejecting PM Vishwakarma Scheme

New Delhi: A political row has erupted over the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in Tamil Nadu, following the state’s refusal to adopt the scheme in its current form. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has raised objections, calling the scheme discriminatory and caste-oriented, while Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Singh has criticised the state's stance.
Jayant Singh’s Statement
Taking to X, Jayant Singh accused the Tamil Nadu government of denying its citizens the benefits of a scheme designed for traditional artisans. He highlighted that 8.52 lakh residents of Tamil Nadu have registered under the scheme in the past year.
Singh argued that the scheme’s design aligns with Tamil Nadu’s cultural ethos, emphasising its role in improving the economic and social conditions of those in 18 traditional crafts and trades, such as goldsmithing, tailoring, and cobbling. Urging CM Stalin to reconsider, Singh said, “By adopting a partisan approach, the state government is denying its citizens their rightful benefits of a nationally significant scheme.”
CM, Tamil Nadu, Shri M K Stalin has erroneously linked an aspirational PM Vishwakarma Scheme as caste oriented. This scheme is designed for enabling upward social and economic mobility for those engaged in village oriented, 18 traditional crafts and trades.— Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) November 30, 2024
8.52 Lakh residents… https://t.co/3ATVGiowZG
CM Stalin’s Objections
On November 28, CM MK Stalin announced that the Tamil Nadu government would not implement the scheme in its present form, citing concerns about caste-based discrimination. In a letter to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Stalin proposed modifications to make the scheme more inclusive:
Eligibility Beyond Caste: Removal of the clause requiring applicants’ families to have a traditional history in the trade. Instead, anyone engaged in the listed occupations should be eligible.
Age Criterion Change: Increasing the minimum age to 35 years to ensure only those making informed choices about their trades benefit.
Verification Process: Shifting beneficiary verification from the Gram Panchayat head to the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) in rural areas.
Stalin affirmed that Tamil Nadu would launch its own inclusive scheme to support artisans without discrimination, aligning with principles of social justice.
Reactions from BJP and Others
BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy slammed the DMK government, accusing it of politicising the scheme. He asserted that the PM Vishwakarma Scheme was intended to equip traditional artisans with tools, skills, and financial aid to compete in modern markets. Thirupathy dismissed claims of caste discrimination, stating, "This is a scheme for 18 trades requiring support to compete with corporates… The Tamil Nadu government is misleading people."
சாதிய அடிப்படையிலான தொழில்முறையை வலுப்படுத்தும் பிரதமரின் விஸ்வகர்மா திட்டத்தைத் தற்போதைய வடிவில் தமிழ்நாடு அரசு செயல்படுத்தாது. அதற்குப் பதிலாக, 'சமூகநீதி அடிப்படையிலான -— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 28, 2024
சாதியப் பாகுபாடற்ற - அனைத்துக் கைவினைக் கலைஞர்களுக்கும் முழு ஆதரவளிக்கும்' விரிவான திட்டத்தைத் தமிழ்நாடு… pic.twitter.com/DYGHiknqrJ
All About PM Vishwakarma Scheme
Launched by PM Narendra Modi on September 17, 2023, the scheme seeks to uplift artisans and craftspeople by providing recognition, skill training, financial aid, and tools:
Toolkit Incentive: Up to ₹15,000.
Credit Support: Loans up to ₹3,00,000 at a concessional rate.
Skill Upgradation: Basic and advanced training.
Digital Incentives: Benefits for adopting digital transactions.
