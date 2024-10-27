ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Taking Steps To Ban Hoax Bomb Perpetrators From Flying, Says Aviation Minister Naidu

In the last 13 days, over 300 Indian flights have received hoax bomb threats, with most being issued through social media.

Centre Taking Steps To Ban Hoax Bomb Perpetrators From Flying, says Aviation Minister Naidu
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Visakhapatnam: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday said the Centre is mulling steps to ban perpetrators who resort to hoax bomb threats from flying.

Speaking to mediapersons here after formally inaugurating two flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, the minister also said besides taking support from international agencies, law enforcement wings and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these fake threats, the union government is also mulling to amend two Civil Aviation Laws.

"We are also taking the support of international agencies, law enforcement agencies, the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these. We are planning to bring changes to two civil aviation laws. Those who resort to these kinds of activities will be punished severely and imposed a penalty. We are also taking steps to ban such persons from flying. We will announce them in the coming days," he said.

As of Saturday, in 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Naidu further said an investigation into these fake threats is going on seriously and also the cooperation of social media platform 'X' is being sought.

Read more

  1. Explained: How Chennai Airport Handled 24 Hoax Bomb Threats In 3 Months - All You Need To Know
  2. IndiGo's Kolkata-Jaipur Flight Receives Bomb Threat

Visakhapatnam: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday said the Centre is mulling steps to ban perpetrators who resort to hoax bomb threats from flying.

Speaking to mediapersons here after formally inaugurating two flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, the minister also said besides taking support from international agencies, law enforcement wings and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these fake threats, the union government is also mulling to amend two Civil Aviation Laws.

"We are also taking the support of international agencies, law enforcement agencies, the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these. We are planning to bring changes to two civil aviation laws. Those who resort to these kinds of activities will be punished severely and imposed a penalty. We are also taking steps to ban such persons from flying. We will announce them in the coming days," he said.

As of Saturday, in 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Naidu further said an investigation into these fake threats is going on seriously and also the cooperation of social media platform 'X' is being sought.

Read more

  1. Explained: How Chennai Airport Handled 24 Hoax Bomb Threats In 3 Months - All You Need To Know
  2. IndiGo's Kolkata-Jaipur Flight Receives Bomb Threat

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOAX BOMB THREATSAVIATION MINISTER K RAMMOHAN NAIDUHOAX BOMB PERPETRATORSCENTRE ACTION ON BOMB PERPETRATORS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.