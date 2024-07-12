ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Takes Serious Note Of Media Reports About Lizard Found In Breakfast In Telangana School

New Delhi: The Union government has taken serious note of media reports about a lizard found in the breakfast served to students of the Telangana Model School at Ramayampet in Medak.

"Concerning recent media reports about a lizard found in the Upma at Telangana Model School, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India has taken serious note of the situation," said the Union Education Ministry in a statement.

"State Government of Telangana has informed that this incident happened in the Hostel of Model School of Telangana Government. The State Government under its own scheme provides breakfast to Model Schools and is not covered under the PM POSHAN Scheme. The State Government has also informed that they have taken serious action against the concerned officials," the statement added.

The statement reiterated that the PM POSHAN Scheme provides hot cooked midday meals in schools and all the states and Union Territories have been advised to take appropriate steps to ensure safety norms and provide properly cooked food for the students. Earlier this week, after eating the Upma, three students of the Telangana Model School fell ill. The food was consumed by at least thirty to forty of them.