Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines To Control Air Pollution From MSW Burning, Here's What CAQM Directs

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region and adjoining areas has issued statutory directions to control air pollution from municipal solid waste (MSW) burning, biomass burning and incidences of fire at sanitary landfill sites and dump sites, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Tuesday.

The comprehensive directions have been issued under Section 12 of the CAQM Act, 2021 for the National Capital Region (NCR) to tackle major pollution contributors such as open burning of MSW, open biomass generating Particulate Matter and other harmful gaseous pollutants, it said.

The CAQM has directed the concerned agencies in NCR to take appropriate actions with a view to prevent fire incidents and consequently check high levels of air pollution.

The action plan includes proper identification, categorisation, demarcation and fire risk assessment of all sanitary landfill sites and dump sites located in Delhi-National Capital Region. Also, extensive bio-mining and bio-remediation would be carried out in the landfills, dump sites to liquidate the legacy waste as per the targeted timelines already submitted to the Supreme Court.

Among other instructions, the Delhi government and NCR State governments will review the respective time-bound action plans for liquidating such legacy solid waste.