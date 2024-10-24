Centre Slams 'X' As 100 Bomb Hoax Threats Disrupt Flights In A Week

New Delhi: India’s aviation sector is facing an unprecedented wave of bomb hoax threats, with nearly 100 flights targeted within a week, sending authorities and airlines into a state of high alert.

Since mid-October 2024, these threats have disrupted flight schedules, forced emergency landings, and resulted in significant operational losses for airlines. The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT slammed social media platform X for facilitating the spread of bomb hoax threats targeting airlines.

"In response to the recent surge in bomb threats targeting airlines, the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT issued a strong rebuke to the social media platform X, which has been a conduit for the circulation of many of these hoaxes," sources said.

"Joint Secretary Sanket S. Bhondve presided over a virtual meeting with representatives from airlines and social media platforms, including X and Meta. The official expressed concerns that the platform's actions were tantamount to 'abetting crime' and pressed its representatives for details on the measures being implemented to prevent the spread of such alarming rumours," sources said.

Even today, 20 flights of Indigo, including, Flight 6E 11, operating from Delhi to Istanbul, Flight 6E 17, operating from Mumbai to Istanbul, Flight 6E 58, operating from Jeddah to Mumbai, Flight 6E 125, operating from Bengaluru to Jharsuguda, Flight 6E 135, operating from Kolkata to Pune, Flight 6E 149, operating from Hyderabad to Bagdogra, Flight 6E 196, operating from Kochi to Bengaluru, Flight 6E 304, operating from Kochi to Hyderabad, Flight 6E 201, operating from Guwahati to Kolkata, Flight 6E 282, operating from Delhi to Aizwal, Flight 6E 277, operating from Ahmadabad to Lucknow, Flight 6E 265, operating from Jaipur to Chennai, Flight 6E 259, operating from Goa to Kolkata, Flight 6E 112, operating from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad, Flight 6E 394, operating from Guwahati to Kolkata, Flight 6E 362, operating from Hyderabad to Goa, Flight 6E 334, operating from Kolkata to Hyderabad,Flight 6E 235, operating from Kolkata to Bengaluru and Flight 6E 236, operating from Bengaluru to Kolkata, received a security-related alert.

The majority of the threats have been posted via anonymous accounts on X, leading investigators to believe the perpetrators are using VPNs and the dark web to avoid detection. These messages have targeted flights of leading carriers like Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, both on domestic and international routes. The Indian government is responding with heightened security measures and policy changes aimed at preventing future threats and punishing those responsible, officials said.

Apart from causing chaos in the skies, the bomb hoaxes have put pressure on ground services and airport security teams. Emergency protocols, including full-scale evacuations and bomb searches, have been enacted repeatedly, disrupting normal airport operations. Airlines have incurred additional costs due to diverted flights, emergency landings, and passenger accommodations, officials added.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu has announced plans to amend existing aviation security rules, including placing individuals responsible for such threats on a no-fly list. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Ministry of Home Affairs are closely coordinating to identify the perpetrators and enhance security protocols

Officials have also sought the cooperation of social media platforms like X to trace the perpetrators behind the anonymous accounts. Investigations so far suggest that the threats are being issued through VPNs, making it difficult for authorities to track down the individuals responsible. Nevertheless, some progress has been made, with at least one minor being apprehended for issuing threats in an attempt to implicate a peer.

Security agencies have been analysing the nature of these threats and believe there may be a coordinated effort behind them. The sudden spike in threats, all within a short time frame and mostly originating from anonymous social media accounts, has led investigators to suspect a deliberate attempt to disrupt India’s aviation sector and create widespread panic