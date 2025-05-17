'Centre Should Have Stuck To Names Sent By Us', Says Congress Over Tharoor's Inclusion In Diplomatic Outreach Mission

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday stated the Centre should have stuck to names it had sent for India's diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor.

The inclusion of Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor as head of one of the seven delegations announced by the Centre on Saturday set off a discussion within the Congress circles as the grand old party had not recommended his name. On Friday morning, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju had spoken to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and asked them to submit names of four MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

By noon, Rahul wrote to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and gave four names inclduing Anand Sharma, former union minister, Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, ⁠Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, MP Rajya Sabha and Amarinder Raja Brar, MP Lok Sabha to be included in the all-party delegations.

According to party insiders, the government had urged the Congress to include the name of Tharoor, a former senior United Nations official and an expert on foreign affairs, but the grand old party had said that suggesting the names should be left to the party. Yet, the government included Tharoor’s name.

“The government should have stuck to the names suggested by the party. If the government asked the party to send some names, the decision was for the party to take. Out of the four names given by the party, the government could have made any one or more than one the head of the delegations,” senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.

According to Congress insiders, there had been reservation over inclusion of Tharoor’s name as his recent comments went against the official party line on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists in which 26 innocent tourists had been killed, and the subsequent US brokered ceasefire.

According to party insiders, during an informal meeting of the Congress Working Committee members chaired by Rahul Gandhi on May 15, the party leaders had been cautioned not to air their views in public over Operation Sindoor and follow only the official line decided by the party.

After the meeting, Congress communications in charge Jairam Ramesh had distanced himself from Tharoor’s recent remarks saying the same were not the views of the Congress. Tharoor had then played down the same saying it was a media creation.

Tharoor had seemingly defended the government over the US mediation in the ceasefire issue at a time when the Congress felt that it was like letting a third nation interfere in the bilateral India-Pakistan ties. After the May 15 meeting, the Congress had announced an elaborate nationwide program to counter the NDA government over the sudden ceasefire and for allegedly bowing before the US pressure.

“These all-party delegations are a normal thing in diplomacy. It would have been better if the government discussed the matter with the party beforehand,” former MP Sandeep Dikshit told ETV Bharat.

Party insiders said Tharoor, welcoming the inclusion of his name by the government looked like he was willingly playing on the Centre’s side and this may lead to some action as his move had irked the high command. “The BJP is questioning why Gaurav Gogoi has been included in the all-party delegation. This is because Gogoi is a popular leader in Assam where the saffron party is having a tough time,” Lok Sabha member Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.