‘Centre Should Expeditiously Clear Names For Judges' Appointments to Address Vacancies, Pendency’: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the high courts have more than 7 lakh criminal appeals pending and asked the Centre to expeditiously clear names for judges' appointments to mitigate issues of vacancies and pendency.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench said the Allahabad High Court with 2.7 lakh cases pending had a sanctioned strength of 160 judges but was currently functioning with only 79 judges. "It has a huge pendency of criminal appeals. Hence this is an issue which will have to be handled at a different level," it added.

The bench made these observations while hearing a suo motu petition relating to delays marring bail processes and expeditious release of undertrials granted bail.

The bench noted that the Bombay High Court with a sanctioned strength of 94, was functioning with only 66 judges, and the Calcutta High Court, with a total strength of 72 judges, was functioning with 44 judges. The bench observed the Delhi High Court currently had 41 judges against the prescribed 60 judges.

"This is one aspect where the central government needs to act and ensure that recommendations of the collegium are cleared expeditiously. We hope and trust that the pending proposals will be cleared by the central government at the earliest," the bench said.

The bench said two days ago, recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium for appointment of high court judges was made public on the top court website.

"Four recommendations of 2023 and 13 recommendations made in 2024 are pending with the Centre. The most recent recommendations made on September 24, 2024 are also pending," it said.

The court passed the directions after examining suggestions from senior advocate and amicus curiae Liz Mathew. The apex court noted as on March 22, the total number of criminal appeals was 7,24,192, in the high courts.

Elaborating on the huge pendency faced by various high courts, the bench said, “Madhya Pradesh has pendency of 1,15,382 cases. Even in smaller states, pendency is high. Patna High Court has pendency of 44,664; Punjab & Haryana High Court has 79, 326 and Rajasthan has pendency of over 56,000 pending cases. Bombay has a pendency of 28,257. Chhattisgarh has more than 18,000 cases. Therefore, this is a huge problem faced by all HCs….”.

The bench admitted that adjournments were one of the main reasons behind the rising pendency, and added that high courts, upon noting non-cooperation by advocates appearing for the accused, should appoint a legal aid lawyer.

On the suggestion to appoint adhoc judges for hearing criminal appeals, the bench said the issue was being deliberated upon by the Chief Justice of India with the government and it won't deal with it.

The top court said it was necessary for all high courts to incorporate digitisation of criminal records and asked high courts to place on record the action plans within four weeks from Thursday.