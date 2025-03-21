ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To SC: 13 Bangladesh Nationals Deported, Consultation On To Repatriate Remaining In Assam

New Delhi: The central government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that so far 13 Bangladesh nationals have been deported to their country, and consultations were in progress to repatriate the remaining illegal immigrants living in detention centres in Assam.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the Assam government, contended before the bench that it was first essential to ascertain whether these detenues were Bangladesh nationals, therefore the Bangladesh High Commission was involved in the process of deportation.

Mehta said the Nationality Status Verification Format of the detained foreigners was sent to the Ministry of External Affairs. He said they could be deported only when Bangladesh agreed to it.

Mehta said there were two classes of illegal foreigners, first included persons declared as non-Indians whose nationality was known, and the other category involved those whom the tribunal declared as non-Indians but their nationality was not known.

The apex court was informed that the central government is making diplomatic efforts and holding consultations with the Bangladesh embassy to first accept the detenues as its citizens. Mehta said the next step would be the travel documents, which would have to be processed for them to return to Bangladesh.