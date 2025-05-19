ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Ropes In ICAR Scientists For Village Outreach; States Urged To Join Mega Farm Campaign

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday virtually interacted with Agriculture Ministers of various states to discuss preparations for the upcoming ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, scheduled to take place across the country from May 29 to June 12.

Highlighting the schedule, Chouhan informed that the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ will be conducted through a joint effort of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Under the campaign, 2,170 teams of scientists will visit villages across the country to train and directly engage with farmers.

The campaign will follow a two-way communication approach on one hand, scientists will share research and technical know-how with farmers and on the other hand, they will gather insights into the challenges farmers face in the field. These findings will help guide future research efforts and provide practical, location-specific solutions.

Union Minister Chouhan urged the states to actively participate in the campaign and work with the goal of reaching as many farmers as possible to ensure they benefit from agricultural innovations and technological interventions.

Terming the campaign a significant step toward increasing agricultural productivity, he stated that ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ is a major initiative to transform Indian agriculture. “This is our land, our soil, and our farmers,” Chouhan said, emphasising that the goal is to make agriculture profitable, ensure food security, and boost the production of food grains, pulses, fruits, and vegetables, while making nutritious food available to all citizens.

He reiterated that agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy, supporting the livelihoods of nearly half the population, and called for sustained efforts to secure their future while conserving natural resources for generations to come.