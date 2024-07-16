ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Reconstitutes NITI Aayog; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Allies Kumaraswamy, Chirag, Lalan Included In New Composition

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday reorganised the NITI Aayog and included some senior ministers of the NDA government including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan who has been made one of its ex-officio members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to be the chairman of NITI Aayog while Suman K Berry will be the vice-chairperson of NITI Aayog. Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Professor Ramesh Chandra, Dr. V.K. Paul and Arvind Virmani have been made full-time members.

As for the ex-officio members of NITI Aayog, it includes Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Apart from these, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Health Minister JP Nadda, Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy, MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan aka Lalan Singh, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Women and Child Welfare Minister Annapurna Devi, Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan and Minister of State with Independent Charge Rao Indrajit Singh have been appointed as special invitee members.

In the previous NITI Aayog, former Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was among the ex-officio members, a position that has now been handed over to Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Last time Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnav were also among the special invitees, but this time both of them have not been included. In their place, all the senior ministers of the allied parties have been given a place, highlighting the significance of allies in Modi 3.0.