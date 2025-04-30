ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Revamps National Security Advisory Board, Appoints Former R&AW Chief As Its Chairman

New Delhi: In a major development, the Central Government on Wednesday reconstituted the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) under the chairmanship of former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Alok Joshi.

The decision to revamp the NSAB, a body to provide long-term analysis and policy recommendations on national security issues has been taken following a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting that took place at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. The NSAB provides analysis and policy recommendations on national security issues to the National Security Council (NSC), which is headed by the Prime Minister.

The NSAB is a body of eminent experts outside the government, including distinguished specialists, retired government officials, diplomats, academics, and specialists from civil society. The revamped 15-member board includes a mix of former senior officials from the armed forces, police, and diplomatic services.

Among the new members are retired military officers Air Marshal PM Sinha (former Western Air Commander), Lt Gen AK Singh (former Southern Army Commander), Rear Admiral Monty Khanna, Pankaj Saran, Lt Gen AK Singh (Retd), AB Mathur, RAdm Monty Khanna (Retd), Prof K Kamakoti, BS Murthy, Air Marshal Pankaj ‘Panky’ Sinha (Retd), Manmohan Singh, Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Verma (Both the Indian Police Service), Devendra Sharma, Bimal Patel, R Radhakrishnan, Vice Admiral PS Cheema (Retd) and Venkatesh Verma, a retired Indian Foreign Service officer.