‘No Indication of Mass Malpractice’, Centre Relies on IIT-Madras Report Opposing Re-Test for NEET-UG

New Delhi: The central government, in a fresh affidavit opposing the demand for a re-test of NEET-UG 2024, by relying on a report from IIT-Madras said that the marks distribution follows the bell-shaped curve, which is witnessed in any large-scale examination indicating no abnormality and, also the data analysis shows there is no any indication of mass malpractice.

The Centre, in the affidavit, submitted that an exhaustive and elaborate technical evaluation of the data pertaining to the NEET-UG 2024, examination was carried out by IIT, Madras, using parameters like marks distribution, city-wise, and centre-wise rank distribution and candidates spread over marks range. “the marks distribution follows the bell-shaped curve that is witnessed in any large-scale examination indicating no abnormality”, said the affidavit, citing the findings given by experts of the IIT-Madra.

It added that the city-wise and centre-wise analysis was done for 2 years, 2023 and 2024, to find out if there are any abnormal indications. “The analysis shows that there is neither any indication of mass malpractice nor a localized set of candidates being benefitted leading to abnormal scores”, said the affidavit.

The affidavit said there is an overall increase in the marks obtained by students’ specifically in the range of 550 to 720. “This increase is seen across the cities and centres. This is attributed to a 25% reduction in syllabus. In addition, candidates’ obtaining such high marks are spread across multiple cities and multiple centres, indicating very little likelihood of malpractice”, said the affidavit.

The Centre said that for the year 2024-25, the counselling process will be conducted in four rounds starting from the third week of July. The apex court is scheduled to hear tomorrow a batch of petitions seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG against the backdrop of a paper leak.

On Monday, the apex court asked the Union of India and the National Testing Agency to inform whether it would be feasible to use data analytics in the cyber forensics unit so that a modality can be formed to segregate tainted students from untainted students.

The NTA, in a separate affidavit, provided all the details of the chain of custody of the question paper, which was sought by the apex court, from the time of its preparation to the time of its dissemination to the candidates on the day of the examination.

The NTA said the sealed iron boxes containing the question papers were opened 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam and two invigilators and two candidates were required to witness the process of opening the sealed trunks, who are required to certify the process so carried out by signing on the prescribed form.

The NTA said that the video showing a photo of the NEET UG exam paper leaked on Telegram on May 4 was fake and the timestamp was manipulated to create a false impression of an early leak. The NTA said that the alleged paper leak case at Patna has not affected the sanctity of the entire exam.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. The NEET-UG, 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5 and around 2.4 million candidates appeared in it.

The results were announced on June 4 due to early completion of the answer-sheet evaluation. Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, have led to protests in several cities and sparring between rival political parties.