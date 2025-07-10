Centre Releases Rs 1,066.80 Crore To Six Flood-Affected States

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday released Rs 1,066.80 crore to flood and landslide-affected states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand.
Among the six flood-affected states, Assam received Rs 375.60 crore, Rs 29.20 crore was given to Manipur, Rs 30.40 crore to Meghalaya, Rs 22.80 crore to Mizoram, Rs 153.20 crore to Kerala, and Rs 455.60 crore to Uttarakhand, as Central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon of this year.
An official said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central Government is fully committed to providing all possible assistance to flood, landslide, and cloudburst-affected states.
"The Modi government stands resolutely beside the states in all situations. This year, Centre has already released Rs 6,166.00 crore from SDRF to 14 States and Rs 1,988.91 crore from NDRF to 12 States," the official said.
In addition, Rs 726.20 crore released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 05 States and Rs 17.55 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) have also been released to two States.
The Central Government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood-affected, landslide-affected, and cloudburst-affected States.
The official also said that during the ongoing monsoon, 104 teams of NDRF are deployed in the 21 States/UT for rescue and relief operations.
