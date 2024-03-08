LPG Cylinder Prices Cut by Rs 100 on Intl Women's Day, Announces PM Modi

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100.

Hyderabad: The Central government on Friday reduced the LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 on the account of Women's Day. Prime Minister announced the price cut on his social media handle.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti."

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," PM added.

The government on Thursday announced the extension of Rs 300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1. The Centre in October last year hiked the subsidy from Rs 200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300 per bottle. The Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of International Women's Day. "We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more," he said.

This is also reflected in the government's accomplishments in the last decade, Modi added.

