Centre Red Flags Karnataka Government's Decision To Rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South District

Bengaluru: The decision of the Karnataka Government to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South district has hit a roadblock as the Centre has red-flagged the proposal.

According to highly placed sources, the Union Home Ministry had written to the Karnataka Government two months ago asking it not to pursue the proposal. Though it is not yet clear on what grounds the Centre has disapproved the proposal, sources said the Centre cited opposition by local residents for changing the name of the district. It also reportedly said going ahead with the decision overlooking the opposition could create law and order issues.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda on Tuesday confirmed that the Union Government has turned down the proposal. "We had sent the proposal to the Centre for approval immediately after the cabinet decision. We have also got a reply which is not positive. They have not specified any specific reason for declining our proposal. They have only said to the extent that, for the time being, the State Government need not proceed with the renaming exercise," said Byregowda.

When asked if the Centre's approval is mandatory, Byregowda said as per the law, the renaming of a district or a place is a state subject and does not require the concurrence of the Centre. "As per my understanding, the state government has to only notify the Centre as they have to maintain a central registry of the districts and we need to notify them," he added.

But a senior officer in the State Government said the state government must get a ‘No Objection’ certificate from the Centre for changing the names of any cities or places. "Without the Centre’s nod, states cannot change the names of its cities and places," he added.

The Karnataka Cabinet in July 2024 had taken a decision to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South based on the 'demand by locals and MLAs of the district'. Just a few days ahead of the cabinet meeting, a delegation of Ramanagara district MLAs led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging him to this effect.

Shivkumar, who mooted the proposal first, said that renaming Ramanagara district as the Bengaluru South would foster development by leveraging the 'Brand Bengaluru' besides restoring the pride of the people of the district, who were once part of Bengaluru Rural district before Ramanager district was carved out during the Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's first stint as Chief Minister.

Ramanagara district created in 2007 comprises Ramanagara, Channapanta, Magadi and Kanakapura taluks with Ramanagar being the district headquarter. "The people of Ramanagara district are all originally from Bengaluru and they want the Bengaluru name to be attached with the district. Since Bengaluru has now become a global city, renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South will bring in development and other opportunities to the younger generation," Shivakumar had said.

The issue had then kicked off a controversy with Kumaraswamy opposing the proposal saying it could be aimed at regularising illegal and benami properties. He had even said as long as he is alive he would not allow Ramanagara district’s name to be changed. The BJP had also opposed the proposal by giving a religious twist to the issue. It said the Congress Government wanted to change the name of the district as it carries the name of Lord Rama.