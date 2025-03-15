Centre Proposes Mudumal Megalithic Pillars, Five Other Sites For UNESCO Recognition

Narayanpet: The hoary megalithic mehnirs (single stone pillars) of Mudumal, located on the banks of the Krishna River in Krishna Mandal of Narayanpet district, are one step closer to being recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site after the Centre's proposal of six such sites on March 7 for consideration of the global agency.

These mysterious stone structures are believed to be the remnants of ancient astronomy.

Sites Proposed for UNESCO Consideration:

Kanger Valley National Park (Chhattisgarh) Ashokan rock inscriptions (including one in Erragudi, Kurnool district, AP) Chausat Yogini circular temples (Odisha, Madhya Pradesh) Gupta-period temples (North India) Bundela dynasty forts and palaces (Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh) Mudumal Megalithic Menhirs (Telangana)

If granted, these will be added to the 56 existing UNESCO heritage sites.

The Mudumal pillars were first identified by Professor K P Rao of Hyderabad Central University, who classified them as megalithic menhirs. Estimated to be over 5,000 years old, these artefacts were used to study astronomical phenomena, say paleontologists. These stones were possibly arranged to track the movement of the sun and calculate seasons, directions and weather conditions.

The site originally had over 100 pillars of 10 to 14 feet, but only a few remain due to natural erosion and anthropogenic activities. The Saptarishi Mandala (seven ages constellation) is inscribed on one of the stones. The site also features circular boulder structures spread over 50 acres, which some historians believe mark ancient burial sites.

Conservation Efforts

To protect these ancient pillars, the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust has made efforts towards their conservation. With government support, an iron fence has been erected around the site, and security personnel have been deployed to prevent tresspassing and vandalism.

Under the leadership of Sandeep Maktala, founder of TITA Global Trust, several documentaries and awareness campaigns have been produced to highlight the site's historic significance.

If UNESCO accords its recognition, it will bring international repute and better conservation efforts to safeguard this unique legacy of ancient Indian science and culture.