Centre Prioritising Eastern India's Export Growth: Dharmendra Pradhan

Kolkata: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday emphasised the need to enhance exports from eastern India and sought cooperation from the state governments in the region. He also underscored the government's commitment to ensuring the region benefits from various free trade agreements under the export promotion policy.

In this year's budget, eastern India was highlighted as a priority area for development under the Purvodaya scheme, with matching infrastructure creation being a key focus, Pradhan said on the sidelines of an Exim Conference organised by the CII here. "We have initiated long-term policy reforms, particularly in the mineral sector, which have already begun benefiting the eastern states," he said.

"The Centre is making efforts, but state governments must cooperate. Industrial growth and job opportunities are contingent on a stable environment," he said. The minister also highlighted the need to diversify beyond the mineral sector, advocating for growth in various sectors like food processing, marine products, animal husbandry, and especially the IT sector, given the talent and presence of reputed educational institutions in cities such as Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Patna, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar.

Pradhan also stressed that law and order must be a priority to attract industrial development and job creation.