Centre Plans State-Specific Agriculture Roadmap To Boost Crop Produce

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Agriculture is planning to prepare an agricultural roadmap for each state as per the geographical and climatic condition in the specific regions, with an aim to help the states boost crop production.

The Ministry will soon develop a crop produce roadmap for states, for which the government would organise workshops in the states, involving teams of relevant officials, scientists and experts, and collect their suggestions and feedback for betterment of the sector.

As per government officials, a pan-India agriculture roadmap has not been yielding fruitful results as every state has its own geographical and climate conditions. For example, situation in Northeastern states is different from those in Western belt, which is why government is planning separate roadmap for each state.

Highlighting the need for an agricultural roadmap, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The ministry will conduct workshops in the states to prepare agricultural roadmap because each state has its own geographical diversification and witnesses different climate conditions."

"The workshops will be held in the states involving teams of relevant officials, agricultural scientists, and experts who will share their experience and give suggestions for growth of agriculture sector in the region," he added.

Arunachal and Mizoram's plan might not work in Tamil Nadu; and so would the Northeastern states' plan will not help in Rajasthan. The suggestions which have already come to the Ministry will be reviewed in-depth. It is a fact that some decisions will be taken by the agriculture department, some by state governments and concerned authorities. We will sit together to chalk out a plan and work accordingly," Chouhan explained.