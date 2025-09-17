Centre Plans State-Specific Agriculture Roadmap To Boost Crop Produce
Government will organise workshops in states, involving relevant officials and experts, to seek suggestions for betterment of agriculture sector, reports ETV Bharat's Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Agriculture is planning to prepare an agricultural roadmap for each state as per the geographical and climatic condition in the specific regions, with an aim to help the states boost crop production.
The Ministry will soon develop a crop produce roadmap for states, for which the government would organise workshops in the states, involving teams of relevant officials, scientists and experts, and collect their suggestions and feedback for betterment of the sector.
As per government officials, a pan-India agriculture roadmap has not been yielding fruitful results as every state has its own geographical and climate conditions. For example, situation in Northeastern states is different from those in Western belt, which is why government is planning separate roadmap for each state.
Highlighting the need for an agricultural roadmap, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The ministry will conduct workshops in the states to prepare agricultural roadmap because each state has its own geographical diversification and witnesses different climate conditions."
"The workshops will be held in the states involving teams of relevant officials, agricultural scientists, and experts who will share their experience and give suggestions for growth of agriculture sector in the region," he added.
Arunachal and Mizoram's plan might not work in Tamil Nadu; and so would the Northeastern states' plan will not help in Rajasthan. The suggestions which have already come to the Ministry will be reviewed in-depth. It is a fact that some decisions will be taken by the agriculture department, some by state governments and concerned authorities. We will sit together to chalk out a plan and work accordingly," Chouhan explained.
To promote and disseminate the knowledge of the modern farming system, Chouhan sought support from states and their agriculture ministers for the upcoming Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan which will kick-off from October 3.
The government has its focus on six major points such as climate resilience, quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, horticulture, natural farming, and effective extension services and role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras. This apart, it has prepared a draft against selling of spurious pesticides, seeds and fertilisers. Now, suggestions will be sought from state governments to come up with stringent law in favour of farmers.
"The Centre and States will work together to take strict action against spurious pesticides, seeds, and fertilisers which will directly benefit the farmers to save them and their produce," the Union Minister added.
As per Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, the government has set a production target of 362.50 million tonnes for 2025-26, up from 341.55 million tonnes last year. As far as total food grain production is concerned, it reached 353.96 million tonnes in 2024-25, an increase of 21.66 million tonnes (6.5 per cent) over the previous years, the ministry said.
The country achieved record harvests in key crops like rice, wheat, maize, groundnut and soybean. This output was 12.41 million tonnes higher than the set target of 341.55 million tonnes, the ministry data suggests. Around 22.9 million metric tonnes of seed are required for Rabi sowing, but nearly 25 million metric tonnes are already available, it said.
