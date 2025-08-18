Centre Orders Probe Into Soybean Crop Damage In Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed officials to take strict action against companies involved in manufacturing fake pesticides, herbicides, fertilisers, and seeds.

This comes after Chouhan visited the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh to assess the damage caused to soybean crops following the spraying of an alleged spurious herbicide. He assured the farmers that strict action would be taken against the guilty company.

Following the minister’s directions, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has immediately constituted an inquiry committee to probe the crop damage instances.

The committee is headed by the Director of ICAR's Directorate of Weed Research (DWR), Jabalpur, Dr JS Mishra, and comprises the Director of Attari Zone 9, Dr SRK Singh, the Deputy Director of Agriculture of the Raisen-Vidisha district and the head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra as members.

Explaining the situation, Chouhan said during the inspection it was found that instead of soybeans, weeds had grown in the fields and the entire crop had been burnt. The farmers alleged that this damage was caused by the application of fake medicine.

“This problem is not limited to just one field, but many farmers have made such complaints. Following this, a high-level team of scientists will inspect the affected fields, and strict action will be taken against the guilty company after investigation. Farmers will get relief, and the company will be responsible for this,” he assured the farmers.

The minister has also clarified that the report given by the scientist from KVK Raisen is not correct, so this new team will investigate this matter.

On the issue, the minister held a high-level meeting with ICAR officials in Delhi today. “Officials should take the damage to the corps very seriously, and action should be taken if the sample fails. We have noticed not one but hundreds of farmers are getting troubled, and we understand the pain of farmers. State governments are asked to take effective action with full sensitivity in the matter of farmers.”

The government is going to conduct surprise raids on a large scale, and if any irregularities are found, then officials will seal the factories and shops.

“Instructions have been given to listen to complaints of farmers as well as resolve them as soon as possible, and review the complaints received from farmers,” the Chouhan added.