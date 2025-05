ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Opposes In Delhi HC Turkish Firm Celebi's Plea Against Revoking Security Clearance

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday opposed in the Delhi High Court pleas of Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and another firm against the decision of aviation watchdog BCAS revoking its security clearance.

Appearing before Justice Sachin Datta, Centre's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued the decision was taken in the interest of national security in light of certain inputs that continuing the services of the petitioner companies would be hazardous in the current scenario.

The security clearance of the firms was revoked by Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15, days after Turkey-backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd were overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions, respectively.

"I am saying that it is a national security issue and the order (revoking clearance) reflects the same," Mehta said. "Enemy can make 10 attempts and has to succeed in one. While security agencies have to succeed on all 10 occasions. National security based upon civil aviation security has to be placed on the highest pedestal," he further argued.

SG Mehta handed over certain records to court in a sealed cover in support of his claims. He said giving reasons might be counter-productive and prejudice sovereignty and security of the nation. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the firms and argued the decision was taken due to "public perception", which could not have been a ground.

The security clearance, he said, was revoked without any opportunity of hearing or reason. "It appears to me that is because of public perception because the shareholding of the company is of Turkish nationals," Rohatgi added.

Petitioner firms, he said, had been carrying out ground handling operations with thousands of employees in various airports for the last 17 years "without any blemish" but its security clearance was "suddenly" revoked.

The petitioners were not "rouge" companies whose business could be trammelled with "one stroke" on a day's notice, Rohatgi said. He also informed that the security clearance was governed by Aircraft Security Rules.