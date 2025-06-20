ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Of Excellence For Human Wildlife Conflict Management Soon, Says Union Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment , Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Friday discussed human-wildlife conflicts in the country at an interactive workshop here.

The minister deliberated on human-wildlife conflicts in the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, along with steps taken by the Centre and the state governments for mitigating the problems. He highlighted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for finding amicable solutions through advanced technologies, including AI for management of human wildlife conflict management and establishment of a Centre of Excellence at WII-SACON.

In pursuance of this, the Ministry has initiated action for establishment of the Centre of Excellence for human wildlife conflict management, he said. "Participated in a workshop on human-wildlife conflict management at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh today. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working zealously to ensure we protect both our wildlife and communities dependent on them living in the vicinity," Yadav wrote in a social media post later.

During the workshop held at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh, the officers spoke on advisories and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), details regarding financial support to the states under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and use of technology, among others.