ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Notifies Rules For Radar Equipment For Measurement Of Speed Of Vehicles

New Delhi: The Legal Metrology Division of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, has notified the Rules for Radar Equipment for the measurement of speed of vehicles under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in a statement informed that these rules will come into force from July 1, 2025. For framing the draft rules, a committee was formed under the Chairmanship of the Director, Indian Institute of Legal Metrology (IILM), Ranchi, which submitted the initial draft based on OIML R 91.

Presentation on the draft rules was made for State Legal Metrology Departments, RRSL officers, manufacturers and VCOs to explain the requirements of rules, the ministry said.

The rules were published on the website of the department for public consultation before finalisation under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011 and were finalised after considering the inputs provided by stakeholders, the ministry informed.

According to the ministry, the Rules provide that all such equipment shall be verified and stamped to ensure their correctness for the protection of human beings. The rules will also ensure precise measurement of speed, distance, and other relevant parameters.