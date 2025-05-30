ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Notifies Guidelines For Prevention And Regulation Of Illegal Listing & Sale Of Radio Equipment

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has notified Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment, including Walkie-Talkies on E-Commerce Platforms, 2025.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, these guidelines have been notified to curb the unauthorised sale of wireless devices that may pose risks to consumer safety, mislead consumers regarding their legal position and interfere with critical communication networks, including those used by law enforcement and emergency services.

"These guidelines can be accessed on the website of the Department. The guidelines were finalised following extensive inter-ministerial consultations with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Key regulatory and security considerations provided by both departments have been incorporated into the final framework to ensure a coordinated and comprehensive approach," the ministry said in a statement.

It was observed that Walkie-talkies are being sold on e-commerce platforms without mandatory and clear disclosures regarding the requirement of a wireless operating license or compliance with applicable laws. The product listings for walkie-talkies do not specify whether the device requires a license from the concerned authority for use.

The omission of details such as frequency range, licensing obligations under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, or the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Use of Low Power, Very Low Power Short Range Radio Frequency Devices (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2018 and the potential legal consequences of unauthorized use, misleads consumers into believing that the devices are freely operable by the general public, it added.

Key guidelines:

Mandates that only authorised and compliant walkie-talkie devices operating on permitted frequencies are listed for sale on online platforms.

Technical parameters: