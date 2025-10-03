Centre Notifies Draft Rules For Online Gaming: New Regulator, Ban On Money Games, Push For E-Sports
For the fast-growing digital gaming ecosystem of India, these draft rules mark an end to regulative uncertainty and a new dawn.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant effort to regulate India’s rapidly growing online gaming sector, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has notified the Draft Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2025 (PROG Rules) under the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
The draft rules clearly delineate a legal framework for e-sports, social games, and for-profit gaming sites utilising stakes, wagers, and prizes in cash and kind. E-sports and social gaming are targeted to be acceptable and incentivised, whereas online recreational money games with stakes and wagers will be prohibited. The rules will be open to public comment until October 31, 2025.
Why These Rules Matter?
India’s online gaming sector has transitioned from a hobby into a multi-thousand-crore industry which engages millions of players on a daily basis. However, growth and expansion come with its challenges namely ambiguous advertisements and “win cash” schemes that encourage addictive behaviors, non-regulated applications and anxieties from parents and regulators over children losing money through disguised gambling. Through the PROG Rules, the Centre aims to achieve a balanced approach to normalise and build careers in e-sports, allow communities to engage in safe social games, while curtailing and leveraging exploitative money games by establishing guidelines.
Creation of a New Regulator
At the heart of the draft rules is the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI), a statutory regulator with powers comparable to a civil court.
Key features of OGAI:
- Headquarters: National Capital Region (NCR).
- Composition: Representatives from the Ministries of Electronics & IT, Youth Affairs & Sports, Information & Broadcasting, Financial Services, and independent legal experts.
- Powers:
Recognise, categorise, and register online games.
Maintain a national Online Gaming Registry of approved games.
Issue advisories and impose penalties on violators.
Conduct inquiries, summon individuals digitally under oath, and even recommend website blocking under Section 69A of the IT Act.
- Corporate Body: The authority will have a permanent existence, the power to own property, sign contracts, and sue or be sued in its own name.
For the first time, India will have a dedicated referee for its digital playgrounds.
Classification of Games
The rules draw sharp distinctions among different kinds of online games:
1. E-Sports
Defined as competitive digital sports requiring skill and recognition under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.
Will fall under the oversight of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
Expected to receive similar promotion of sports such as cricket, or football with the formal approval of tournament and athletes alike.
2. Online Social Games
Recreational, educational or skill development games that do not have money as a stake.
Responsible oversight by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B).
Includes apps that are puzzle based, casual strategy games and learning based.
3. Online Money Games
Any game involving cash deposits, wagering, or prizes convertible into money.
Explicitly prohibited under the PROG Act.
Platforms like poker, rummy, and fantasy sports that allow betting will no longer be legal.
Advertising, promoting, or sponsoring such types of games will also be prohibited, including strict penalties for any violation.
Registration and Certification
All online service providers of games must apply to the OGAI for registration of their games.
While applying for a registration, one must provide
Name
Description of the game
Guidance with respect to the age of children for whom the game is suitable
Revenue model
Safe gaming measures
Grievance redressal mechanism for users
The authority will issue a certificate of registration for up to 5 years, if approved.
Enforcement, Suspension and Penalties
The authority will have teeth to enforce the regulations:
Suspending/cancelling registration: Registrations can be suspended or cancelled if it is a money game, misleads or gives false information to the receiving authority and the provider breaches a law.
Inquiry: Before a game is suspended and/or cancelled, there must be inquiry as per the law.
Offences
Running money-based games: Up to 3 years’ imprisonment and fines up to Rs 1 crore.
Advertising for such platforms: 2 years’ imprisonment and fines up to Rs 50 lakh.
Harsher treatment in the event of recidivism.
Most significantly, these are serious non-bailable offences. All employees on behalf of the company may be implicated, not just directors.
Protecting Users and Families
The draft rules prioritise the protection of users, with an emphasis on young users who may be susceptible to "get rich quick" advertising.
KYC Requirements: No anonymous accounts permitted for games that have money-related features.
Deposit & Spending Limits: Companies must not allow unlimited spending on their platforms.
Transparency in Advertising: No promises of misleading assurances to mitigate risks; all advertisements must contain language with risk warnings.
Refunds of Pre-Act Balances: Users must have their money returned from gaming companies within 180 days of depositing funds into the company prior to the Act coming into force.
Complaint Mechanism: Every platform provider must provide consumers with a complaint mechanism, and escalate to appellate bodies, if necessary.
This framework will directly address the concerns parents have regarding money spent by minors in gaming and the latent addictive brain-washing of gaming.
Grievance Redressal Framework
The draft rules provide a three-tier system for resolving complaints:
At the provider level: Each registered game must have its own redressal officer.
Grievance Appellate Committee: Users can appeal here if they have an issue, and it must be resolved within 30 days.
The Online Gaming Authority: The last level of appeal, a complaint must be disposed of by OGAI within 90 days.
Ultimately this means players who potentially have been cheated by a rogue App will not be left without a remedy.
New Dawn for the Industry
Draft PROG Rules, 2025, is the first serious attempt at writing a consolidated rulebook for online gaming in India. It send three clear signals.
- Promote safe social games and e-sports.
- Ban Apps that have no gaming-induced monetary payout.
- Protect users, especially children.
As the industry now awaits a final notification that will be published after public consultation, parents, players, and industry leaders are watching closely.