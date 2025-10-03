ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Notifies Draft Rules For Online Gaming: New Regulator, Ban On Money Games, Push For E-Sports

New Delhi: In a significant effort to regulate India’s rapidly growing online gaming sector, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has notified the Draft Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2025 (PROG Rules) under the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The draft rules clearly delineate a legal framework for e-sports, social games, and for-profit gaming sites utilising stakes, wagers, and prizes in cash and kind. E-sports and social gaming are targeted to be acceptable and incentivised, whereas online recreational money games with stakes and wagers will be prohibited. The rules will be open to public comment until October 31, 2025.

Why These Rules Matter?

India’s online gaming sector has transitioned from a hobby into a multi-thousand-crore industry which engages millions of players on a daily basis. However, growth and expansion come with its challenges namely ambiguous advertisements and “win cash” schemes that encourage addictive behaviors, non-regulated applications and anxieties from parents and regulators over children losing money through disguised gambling. Through the PROG Rules, the Centre aims to achieve a balanced approach to normalise and build careers in e-sports, allow communities to engage in safe social games, while curtailing and leveraging exploitative money games by establishing guidelines.

Creation of a New Regulator

At the heart of the draft rules is the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI), a statutory regulator with powers comparable to a civil court.

Key features of OGAI:

Headquarters: National Capital Region (NCR).

Composition: Representatives from the Ministries of Electronics & IT, Youth Affairs & Sports, Information & Broadcasting, Financial Services, and independent legal experts.

Powers:

Recognise, categorise, and register online games.

Maintain a national Online Gaming Registry of approved games.

Issue advisories and impose penalties on violators.

Conduct inquiries, summon individuals digitally under oath, and even recommend website blocking under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Corporate Body: The authority will have a permanent existence, the power to own property, sign contracts, and sue or be sued in its own name.

For the first time, India will have a dedicated referee for its digital playgrounds.

Classification of Games

The rules draw sharp distinctions among different kinds of online games:

1. E-Sports

Defined as competitive digital sports requiring skill and recognition under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

Will fall under the oversight of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Expected to receive similar promotion of sports such as cricket, or football with the formal approval of tournament and athletes alike.

2. Online Social Games

Recreational, educational or skill development games that do not have money as a stake.

Responsible oversight by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B).

Includes apps that are puzzle based, casual strategy games and learning based.

3. Online Money Games

Any game involving cash deposits, wagering, or prizes convertible into money.

Explicitly prohibited under the PROG Act.

Platforms like poker, rummy, and fantasy sports that allow betting will no longer be legal.

Advertising, promoting, or sponsoring such types of games will also be prohibited, including strict penalties for any violation.

Registration and Certification

All online service providers of games must apply to the OGAI for registration of their games.

While applying for a registration, one must provide