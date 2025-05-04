'Centre Noted Demands For Strict Regulation Of Harmful Content On OTT Platforms'

Thane: The government will go through the existing provisions and investigate the need for a new legal outline considering demands to regulate the streaming of harmful content on social media and OTT platforms, MP Naresh Mhaske said citing a reply from the Union I&B Ministry.

The Shiv Sena MP from Thane stated that he had raised serious concerns in Parliament during the Budget Session and demanded immediate government action against the obscene, vulgar, and violent content being circulated on digital platforms, including OTT services and social media.

The reply was issued by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 28, Mhaske stated in a release on Sunday. Responding to this concern, Vaishnaw has officially acknowledged the issues raised by MPs and Constitutional bodies like NCW. Vaishnaw stated that the social media content issue was discussed in high courts and the Supreme Court.

He also noted that while there are certain existing legal provisions, the demand for a new stricter legal outline is growing for regulation of harmful content. The Union minister informed Mhaske that the I&B Ministry would explore the existing legal provisions and investigate the need for a new legal outline.