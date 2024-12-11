Centre Must Act, Protect Minorities In Bangladesh: Mamata

Digha: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Centre must give protection to minorities in violence-hit Bangladesh, and bring back those willing to return. Banerjee also claimed that fake videos were being purposefully circulated, as certain sections were trying to foment communal tension.

"We want protection for minorities in Bangladesh. The Union government must act. It should also bring back those who want to return to India," she told reporters here. The CM is on a two-day trip to Digha to review the construction of the Jagannath temple.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, who constitute about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.