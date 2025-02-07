ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre’s Multi-Pronged Approach To Fight Poor Quality Drugs

New Delhi: In the wake of complaints about the presence of spurious and poor quality drugs in the market, the Union Health Ministry has adopted a multi-pronged approach to ensure quality, safety and efficacy of medicines in the country by incorporating risk-based inspections of drug manufacturing firms.

“In order to assess the regulatory compliance of drug manufacturing premises in the country, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) along with State Drugs Controllers (SDCs) had initiated risk-based inspections of drug manufacturing firms from December 2022. Risk-based inspections of more than 500 premises have been conducted so far,” minister of state for health Anupriya Patel told in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Drug manufacturing firms have been identified based on risk criteria like number of drugs declared as Not of Standard Quality, complaints, criticality of the products etc. Based on findings of inspections, more than 400 actions like issuance of show cause notices, stop production order, suspension, cancellation of licenses /product licenses etc., have been taken by the State Licensing Authorities as per the provisions of the Drugs Rules 1945, she said.

According to the government data, at least 531 spurious and poor quality drugs have been detected by the drug regulators in the last six months.

Patel was responding to a query raised by MP Babu Singh Kushwaha on the issue of poor quality drugs. “Isolated complaints regarding the quality of drugs are received from time to time. As and when such complaints are received, the matter is referred to State Licensing Authorities (SLAs) for taking action as per the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945, as the SLAs are empowered to take action in case of any violation to the provisions of the said Act and Rules,” Patel said.

Stating that the central drugs standard control organisation and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have taken several measures to ensure quality, safety and efficacy of medicines in the country, Patel said, “Central Government has amended the Drugs Rules 1945 vide G.S.R. 922 (E) dated 28.12.2023 to revise the schedule M to the said rules related to Good Manufacturing Practices and requirements of premises, plant and equipment for pharmaceutical products. Revised Schedule M has become effective for the drug manufacturers with turnover over Rs 250 crores from 29.06.2024.”

However, for manufacturers having turnover of less than Rs 250 crore, draft rules have been published vide GSR 10(E) dated January 4, 2025 regarding extension of timelines till December 31, 2025.

She further informed that the Drugs Rules, 1945 were amended vide G.S.R. 20 (E) in 2022, providing that every Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (bulk drug) manufactured or imported in India shall bear Quick Response Code on its label at each level of packaging that store data or information readable with software application to facilitate tracking and tracing.