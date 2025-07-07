Centre Mulls To Introduce Strict Law Against Selling Substandard Fertilizers, Seeds

By Chanchal Mukherjee



New Delhi: The Union government is planning to bring in a strict law against selling substandard fertilizers, pesticides and seeds to save farmers from losses, as this malpractice often hurts the growth of crop production and causes financial loss to farmers.

The new law will be a provision of maximum punishment for selling or giving substandard fertilizers, pesticides and seeds. Currently, there is only a small amount of fine for malpractice, following which people often continue practising, which leads to a negative impact on farmers’ produce.

Reacting to duplicate or substandard seeds issue, Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said, “The government is going to make a strict law against selling of substandard seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. The selling or giving substandard seeds is cheating farmers.”

“I went to a farmer’s field after receiving a complaint regarding the provided substandard seeds, where I checked the condition and found that due to sowing substandard seeds there was no germination in the field. Following that, sowing was wasted and crops were ruined,” he said during the Maize Summit in Delhi today.

The Minister stated that he met many farmers and heard their grievances. He recalled that several farmers complained to him about sowing soybeans, but there was no germination. "The sowing went to waste, and seeds were also lost. It will be thoroughly investigated where this seed comes from and who sold it. Whoever will be found guilty, strict action will be taken against him,” Chouhan informed.

Chouhan said that the government will ensure justice for farmers. "We will make efforts to provide relief and compensation to those who have lost sowing due to defective or substandard seeds. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is one of the schemes which provides relief to farmers,” he said.

The Union Minister said the government's policy is to ensure the nation’s food security, increase farmers’ income, provide quality nutrition to all, and protect the earth for future generations.

He said he gave instructions to officials to promote the development of new technologies to reduce production costs and increase crop production. "We aim to enhance production and reduce production costs. Corp production requires various types of research for which I have directed scientists to ensure increased production. We will make efforts that the farmers should receive fair prices for their produce, and the cost per hectare should decrease,” Union Minister Chouhan added.

He further stated, “Diversification in agriculture is essential. We are making efforts to increase the area under maize cultivation. We recently sent scientists among farmers through the “Developed Agriculture Resolution Campaign” and worked to connect the lab with the land.”

Norms to curb spurious seeds:

To curb the malpractices of spurious seeds, pesticides and fertilizers and to ensure the availability of quality inputs to the farmers, various provisions are available in the Seeds Act, 1966, the Seeds Rules, 1968, the Seeds (Control) Order, 1983, Essential Commodity Act, 1955, Insecticide Act, 1964, Insecticides Rules,1971, and the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985.

Quality Control of Seeds:

The Union Agriculture Ministry informed Lok Sabha that the concerned State Department of Agriculture appoints inspectors to ensure quality control of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides in their respective states. In case any samples of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides are found to be spurious or sub-standard, action is taken under the relevant provisions of the Acts and Rules.

During 2023-24, according to Lok Sabha data:

A total of 133,588 seed samples were drawn out of which 3,630 samples were found substandard during the year 2023-24.

A total of 1,81,153 fertilizer samples were analysed, out of which 8,988 samples were found nonstandard during the year 2023-24.

80,789 pesticide samples were analysed, out of which 2,222 samples were found to be spurious.