Centre Launches Week-Long Good Governance Campaign

As part of the Good Governance Week 2024, activities have been planned in New Delhi, states and Union Territories and all the districts.

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday launched a week-long good governance campaign, aimed at bringing effective governance closer to rural people, according to an official statement.

The 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign for redressal of public grievances and improving service delivery will be held in all districts, states and Union Territories of the country from December 19 to 24, it said.

As part of the Good Governance Week 2024, activities have been planned in New Delhi, states and Union Territories and all the districts, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The commencement programme of the ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ campaign 2024 was attended by more than 750 DCs/DMs and administrative reforms secretaries, senior officials of administrative reforms departments of the states/UTs from more than 1,600 locations across India, it said.

The focus of this campaign will be on redressal of public grievances, and collation and dissemination of good governance practices among others. "What is most heartening to note is that the ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ campaign continues to be a key element of Good Governance Week. ‘Prashasan Gaon ki Ore’ is not merely a slogan, but a transformational effort aimed at bringing effective governance closer to rural people.

"This is a true essence of grassroots democracy, where development reaches the people," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in his message on the Good Governance Week.

