Centre Launches New Border Movement Policy For Manipur-Myanmar Region, Aiming To Strengthen Strategic and Cultural Connections

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the Union Home Ministry’s latest initiative of allowing free movement along the Manipur-Myanmar border, security experts believe that the step was taken, keeping in mind the strategic importance of the border along India’s eastern sector.

The Home Ministry on Tuesday sent a letter to the Manipur Chief Secretary saying that the “free movement” policy will be regulated from 43 designated border crossing points where Assam Rifles personnel will issue "border passes."

Months after the Home Ministry announced scrapping the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar, the Centre has come out with a new system to allow cross-border movement for people living within 10 km of the Myanmar and Manipur border.

A copy of the letter in possession of ETV Bharat said that eight pilot entry/exit points would be made functional immediately, while 35 other points would be set up under Phase I and II.

“The move taken by the Home Ministry carries much more strategic importance. Allowing free movement of people living along the border areas, especially in Myanmar and Manipur, will make the authorities in Myanmar happy as people on both sides share common culture and traditions,” said strategic expert Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna.

In the recent past, the Arakan Army (AA), which is fighting to create an autonomous state for the Rakhine ethnic group in western Myanmar, seized the military stronghold known as Border Guard Post No 5 near Maungdaw, which is the country's last border with Bangladesh. "Such a decision was necessary to ensure free movement in the time of emergency as well," said Brigadier Khanna.

Arakan Army, a group formed by the Rakhine community, along with many other ethnic groups that are engaged in infighting in Myanmar, launched a movement against the military government in 2023.

The situation has raised concern for India following the fact that several Northeastern insurgent groups take the help of some of the Myanmar Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs), especially the Arakan Army (AA), Chin National Army (CNA) and other Chin rebel groups to establish bases in the Chin and Sagaing provinces of Myanmar

“India’s initiative of free movement will at least ensure the support of the Myanmar junta. The Myanmar junta on many occasions launched an offensive against Northeast insurgents taking shelter in their soil,” said Brig Khanna. According to Brig Khanna, aiming to avoid China’s influence over the junta, India has engaged itself with Myanmar’s junta.

Apart from extending aid to the junta, India authorities in November also hosted junta chief General Hlaing and other top junta officials. India hosted an 18-member delegation representing the military-led State Administration Council (SAC) and members of political parties and ethnic revolutionary organisations (EROs) aligned with the junta.

It is worth mentioning that a border with free movement also assumes significance for India’s Act East Policy. In addition, several Civil Society Organisations from Manipur and Mizoram have also been demanding the government retain the free movement of the people living in the border areas.

However, the MHA letter signed by Vikash Jaitly, deputy secretary, of the Border Management Division in the Home Ministry said that the border pass for free movement will entail “single entry of person” for stay up to seven days at a time within 10 kms of the Indo-Myanmar Border and will have to be deposited on return from the same crossing point where the Border Pass was issued.

The formulation of the new system was discussed during a meeting of border management under the chairmanship of Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (BM) on December 16.

The letter, titled “Deployment of police personnel and health officials at pilot sites of entry/exit points along Indo-Myanmar border”, directed the chief secretary to “appoint at least two police and two health officials at each of the identified entry/exit points of the Assam Rifles company operating bases where the people would be allowed to enter.

It was February this year when Home Minister Amit Shah announced scrapping the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the borders with Myanmar to ensure the country’s security.

However, the process of scrapping the FMR has not yet been initiated by the Ministry of External Affairs. “The notification ending the FMR, which involved a bilateral agreement with Myanmar, is yet to be notified by the Ministry of External Affairs,” the government official said.

According to the FMR, people living within 16 km of border areas of India and Myanmar were allowed to cross. However, according to the new order issued to the Manipur government people residing within 10 km areas from the border on both sides will be allowed to enter and exit.

The Manipur government has currently suspended the free movement regime at the India-Myanmar border across the checkposts and locked the gates. The Centre has also proposed to build a fence along the border, which passes through different states. At least 30km of border fencing work has already begun in Manipur.

The MHA letter said that the border pass would be issued by the authorised representative of Assam Rifles based on documents, including proof of identity certificate and passport.

“Proof of Identity Certificate issued by SHO of the local police station (equivalent rank in Myanmar Police)/ local village chief/village authority, stating that the individual belongs to the village falling in the “Border Area” (within 10 km on either side of the IMB). The POI certificate will be valid for one year only from the date of issuance. Also in the passport of individuals, provided that the address on the passport mentions the name of the village, which falls under the “Border Area” (within 10 km on either side of the IMB),” the letter said.

The border pass will be issued only to one adult (a person aged 18 years or above). Persons below the age of 18 years are to be; accompanied by their parent(s).

“No border pass will be issued for persons residing in villages beyond the border area on either side of the Indo-Myanmar Border. Border passes will not be issued to any third-country national arriving at the designated crossing points. Timings at the crossing points will be six days a week from Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 3.30 pm,” the letter said.

For entry into India, an individual must report to the designated crossing point from where their border pass was issued. Biometric identification of the individual will be conducted by Assam Rifles representatives. Security checks will be carried out by State Police representatives. Only items for personal use may be brought, subject to inspection by State Police representatives. Additionally, health and safety checks will be conducted by State Health representatives, according to the letter.

Crossing points like Integrated Check Post (ICP), Moreh through Gate No 1 and Gate No 2, Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur among others will be operational as pilot sites.

“Eight pilot entry/exit points will be made functional immediately on stabilisation of the software and deployment of the State Police and State Health representatives. Activation of 14 entry/exit points under Phase I will start the procurement and installation of biometric machines and deployment of the State Police and State Health representatives. Activation of 21 entry/exit points under Phase-II will be operational with the establishment of requisite infrastructure, procurement/installation of biometric machines and deployment of the State Police and State Health representatives,” the letter stated.