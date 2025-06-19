Centre Launches Gender Budgeting Knowledge Hub To Promote Inclusive Growth

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday launched the Gender Budgeting Knowledge Hub, a dedicated digital platform aimed at strengthening gender-responsive planning across India.

The portal's primary aim is to empower policymakers, researchers, and other stakeholders with a centralised repository of tools -- including policy briefs, best practices, and gender-disaggregated data -- to support the integration of a gender lens into all stages of planning and budgeting, both at the Central and state levels.

The launch took place during a national consultation attended by representatives of Central ministries and departments, 20 state governments, international organisations such as UN Women and the Asian Development Bank, and leading national institutions -- all converging to foster dialogue and promote innovative approaches to gender budgeting.

"As India works towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, gender budgeting will be instrumental in ensuring that growth is inclusive and equitable," Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi said at the event. Devi inaugurated the portal and highlighted the importance of sustained commitment.

"With the launch of this Knowledge Hub, we are not just building a resource centre, we are laying the groundwork for gender equality to be embedded in every fiscal decision, ensuring that no woman or girl is left behind," she said.

Officials said the portal will serve as a one-stop platform to share best practices, policy briefs, and gender disaggregated data, equipping stakeholders with evidence-based tools to better integrate gender perspectives into planning and budgeting.