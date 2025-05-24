Centre Launches Drive To Curb Tobacco, Drugs Near Schools, Colleges

New Delhi: To protect students and youth from the harmful effects of tobacco and substance abuse, the Ministry of Education has called on all States and Union Territories (UTs) to strictly enforce rules and guidelines that ensure areas around educational institutions remain free from tobacco, alcohol, and drugs.

According to the Ministry of Education, a nationwide enforcement drive, initiated by Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSEL, follows the 8th Apex Committee meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD).

This high-level meeting highlighted the urgent need to safeguard young minds from harmful substances and called for coordinated efforts between education and law enforcement departments, the ministry said in a statement.

India has one of the youngest populations in the world, with a large number of its citizens below the age of 29. This youth population represents a powerful force for the country's future, and protecting them, which represents a major demographic strength, is crucial for building a Viksit Bharat.

Studies indicate that consumption of tobacco among the youth is rapidly increasing, leading to experimentation with other forms of substance abuse within the school/college premises. The Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS-2), 2019, revealed that 8.5 per cent of Indian students aged 13–15 were using tobacco in some form. Even more alarming is the fact that over 5,500 children in India start using tobacco every single day.

Government’s Response

To combat this growing threat, the Ministry of Education is actively implementing the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) Guidelines. It provides a structured guideline to make schools and colleges completely free from tobacco use and sale.

DoSEL had launched the implementation Manual of ToFEI on May 31, 2024. It aims to assist schools in adhering to the ToFEI guidelines, thereby creating a healthier, tobacco-free environment for students. The manual empowers all the stakeholders to adopt and enforce guidelines that protect students from the dangers of tobacco. The ToFEI guidelines list the following nine activities schools and colleges must carry out to keep campuses tobacco-free.

Enforcement Drive

Starting May 31, 2025—World No Tobacco Day—and continuing until June 26, 2025 — International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking — States and UTs are urged to launch a month-long enforcement drive to enforce Section 6(b) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, which bans, the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions and the sale of tobacco to or by minors.

Community Involvement and Awareness:

The Ministry has emphasised the role of School Management Committees (SMCs), teachers and parents in supporting this mission. By spreading awareness and reporting violations, communities can help create safe spaces for students to learn and grow.

To educate students, teachers and the general public on the harmful effects of tobacco in a fun manner, the Ministry has simultaneously launched the ‘World No Tobacco Day Awareness Quiz-2025’ on the MyGov platform. The quiz is live from May 22 to July 21, 2025. It is a step towards shaping strong societal norms against tobacco use by empowering the youth with knowledge of the dangers of tobacco.