Centre Launches 'Chakshu' Portal To Combat Cybercrime

Hyderabad: As cybercriminals continue to exploit digital platforms to defraud people and siphon off crores of rupees, the Centre has introduced a new initiative, the 'Chakshu' portal, to tackle such threats. The portal will monitor fraudulent activities in the digital space.
Chakshu, meaning eye in Hindi, reflects the portal's purpose, keeping a vigilant watch on cyber frauds. Developed by the Department of Telecommunications, this platform, officially named 'Chakshu - Report Suspected Fraud, Unsolicited Commercial Communication,’ enables citizens to report suspicious calls and messages.
How to File a Complaint on Chakshu
To report fraudulent activity,
- Go to the official ‘Sancharsaathi’ website.
- Access the ‘Chakshu’ Section – Under Citizen-Centric Services, and click on the Chakshu button.
- Enter the details of fraud – Provide details of the fraudulent phone calls, WhatsApp messages, or unsolicited communications you received, including the date and time.
- Verify Your Identity – Enter your name and phone number to receive an OTP.
- After entering the OTP, your complaint will be successfully submitted.
As cyber fraud cases rise, authorities are urging citizens to utilise Chakshu to safeguard themselves and assist in tracking down fraudsters. The initiative is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening cybersecurity and protecting digital users from financial scams.
About Chakshu
Chakshu is the latest addition to the citizen-centric facilities already available on the Sanchar Saathi portal of DoT. It facilitates citizens to report suspected fraud communication received over call, SMS or WhatsApp to defraud like KYC expiry or update of bank account/payment wallet / SIM/gas connection/electricity connection, sextortion, impersonation as a government official/relative for sending money, disconnection of all mobile numbers by DoT.
Also Read: