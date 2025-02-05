ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Launches 'Chakshu' Portal To Combat Cybercrime

Hyderabad: As cybercriminals continue to exploit digital platforms to defraud people and siphon off crores of rupees, the Centre has introduced a new initiative, the 'Chakshu' portal, to tackle such threats. The portal will monitor fraudulent activities in the digital space.

Chakshu, meaning eye in Hindi, reflects the portal's purpose, keeping a vigilant watch on cyber frauds. Developed by the Department of Telecommunications, this platform, officially named 'Chakshu - Report Suspected Fraud, Unsolicited Commercial Communication,’ enables citizens to report suspicious calls and messages.

How to File a Complaint on Chakshu

To report fraudulent activity,