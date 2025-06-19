ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre, J-K Committed To Safety Of Amarnath Pilgrims: Shekhawat

Anantnag: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday assured top most security to the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Shekhawat, who visited the Martand Sun Temple at Mattan in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, also appealed to the pilgrims to preserve the environment and natural beauty of the valley.

"People should come for the Amarnath yatra. The Amarnath yatra is safe, the Government of India and the state government are committed and you will not get even a scratch," Shekhawat told PTI Videos after visiting the temple. The Amarnath yatra will be held from July 3 to August 9.

Shekhawat also visited the nearby tourist resort of Pahalgam where terrorists struck on April 22 killing 25 tourists and a local pony operator. He said Kashmir is safe and tourists should visit the valley not only to see its natural beauty but also its rich cultural heritage.

"I appeal to the 140 crore people of India to try to see Kashmir's heritage, and its historical grandeur and divinity, along with its natural beauty as well," he added. To a question about the preservation of famous historical monuments in the valley, the Union minister said some restoration works have been carried out, but there is a need to do more.

"Those monuments which come under the Archaeological Survey of India, the organisation works for their protection, and the state government protects those assets which come under the state archaeology.

"I have seen restoration works have been carried out and they have been carried out very well, but there is a need to work more earnestly on this heritage, which is centuries-old, and we are doing that, so that the people of the country take pride on their heritage in the future as well," he said.