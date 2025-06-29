Centre Issues Model Rules To States, UTs On Promoting Agroforestry

New Delhi: To support states and Union Territories in simplifying regulatory frameworks and promoting agroforestry, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Sunday issued the 'Model Rules for Felling of Trees in Agricultural Lands'.

Agroforestry offers multiple benefits like enhancing rural livelihoods, improving soil health, conserving biodiversity, increasing tree cover, water conservation, contributing to climate resilience, while reducing pressure on natural forests.

The rules will establish a streamlined regulatory framework by offering simplified procedures for registering agroforestry lands and managing tree harvesting and the transit of them. The initiative is expected to elicit greater participation and open up opportunities for farmers and other stakeholders to embrace agroforestry practices. The model rules have been designed to support the ease of doing business for those involved in tree-based farming. By promoting domestic timber production through agroforestry, the approach seeks to close the demand-supply gap, support wood-based industries with locally sourced raw materials and boost exports.

The state-level committee established under the Wood-Based Industries (Establishment and Regulation) Guidelines, 2016, will also be responsible for implementing the rules. It will guide states and UTs on promoting agroforestry and enhancing timber production from farmlands by easing regulations on tree harvesting and transportation of timber, particularly for commercially valuable species. The committee will empanel agencies for vetting applications for the felling of trees from agricultural lands.

As per the model rules, applicants are required to register their plantations on the National Timber Management System (NTMS) portal, which is currently under development. The process involves submitting basic plantation data like land ownership information, location of the farm with a KML file, species, plantation period, etc. Applicants can periodically update the plantation information and upload geotagged photos of the plantation to ensure traceability. Those wishing to harvest trees from registered plantations can apply online through NTMS, providing specific details of the trees intended for felling.

The vetting agencies will conduct site inspections, and based on their reports, tree felling permits will be issued for agricultural lands. The divisional forest officers (DFOs) will oversee the performance of these agencies through periodic supervision and monitoring.

The MoEFCC have requested states and UTs to examine the model rules and consider their adoption to enhance the ease of doing business in agroforestry and incentivise farmers to integrate trees into their farming systems without facing undue procedural hurdles.