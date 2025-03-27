Centre Issues Heatwaves Advisory To States And UTs

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As several parts of the country have started witnessing an increase in the exposure to heat following the onset of summer, Union Health Secretary Puniya Salila Srivastava on Thursday issued guidelines to the States and Union Territories (UTs) stating that health facility preparedness must be reviewed for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipments to provide active, emergency cooling.

In a letter dashed off to the Chief Secretaries and Advisors to the States and UTs, Srivastava said health departments of the States and UTs must continue efforts for sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, and grass-root level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management.

"Training manuals developed by NCDC on these subjects may be used for the training. Further, virtual refresher training sessions on clinical management of heat-related illnesses are being conducted by NPCCHH, NCDC in March 2025. Clinicians, paediatricians, medical officers and relevant public health officials from your State and UT may be encouraged to join these sessions to ensure quality clinical management and surveillance reporting," Srivastava said through the letter in possession of ETV Bharat.

She said that from March 1, 2025, onwards, through daily surveillance, patient-level information on clinical diagnosis of heatstroke is being captured on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) for all States and UTs.

"To this effect, training sessions in virtual mode have been conducted recently by the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health, NCDC. Please ensure that these are carried forward with the training material provided by NCDC and that all relevant health professionals are trained to report on IHIP using existing P-form level credentials," Srivastava said.

She said that the daily heat alerts generated by IMD are shared by NPCCHH, NCDC with the states. "These alerts include forecasts of heat waves for the next 3-4 days and may be disseminated promptly to all health facilities. State, District, and City Health Departments may ensure the implementation of Heat-Health action plans and support in planning, managing and assessing response to heat along with other responding agencies," Srivastava said.

Stating that fire safety in health facilities plays a critical role, Srivastava said the health facilities should conduct thorough inspections, safety and electrical load audits and ensure fire NOC compliance.

"Health Facilities need to increase their resilience to heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for the constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels (wherever feasible), energy conservation measures and measures to reduce indoor heat through cool and green roofs (NDMA guidelines may be referred), window shades, shade outside etc. Rainwater harvesting and recycling plants may also be explored for self-sufficiency in water," she said.

Srivastava said that States may also utilise Information, Education and Communication (IEC) as well as Community Level awareness materials developed by NPCCHH regarding the precautions to be taken by people to safeguard themselves against heat waves.