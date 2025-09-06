Centre Issues Draft Standards To Make Everyday Products Accessible For People With Disabilities

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: The government has come up with draft accessibility standards for everyday products like kitchenware, furniture and grooming items, proposing non-negotiable rules such as universal design, braille, tactile features and clear labelling on them to ensure barrier-free access for persons with disabilities.

Prepared by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and directions of the Supreme Court, the draft framework is anchored in the globally recognised "POUR" approach, requiring that products must be Perceivable, Operable, Understandable and Robust.

This translates into equitable use for all, simple and intuitive designs, tolerance for errors, minimal physical effort, and adequate space for wheelchair or mobility-aid users. The draft sets accessibility rules across 20 major categories of everyday use.

The draft covers a wide range of everyday products from kitchenware, food packaging and grooming items to adaptive clothing, furniture, childcare products, medical supplies, lifts and self-service kiosks to ensure barrier-free access for persons with disabilities. The kitchenware, cooking essentials, bottles, drinkware and food packaging must include easy-to-grip designs, resealable packaging, braille and pictogram labels.

Under appearance, the products include grooming and personal care items with textured packaging, easy-to-hold handles and accessible dispensers; adaptive clothing and footwear with Velcro, magnetic closures and non-slip soles. The guidelines also cover home accessibility products such as ramps, grab bars, smart lighting, non-slip floors, height-adjustable furniture and wheelchair-friendly layouts.

Childcare products such as inclusive toys, strollers, accessible swings, and adaptive furniture; medical supplies with braille-labelled packaging, ergonomic devices and accessible digital displays have also been brought under the draft guidelines.

Lifts and elevators designed with wide doors, tactile buttons, audio announcements, wheelchair-friendly dimensions and extended door-open times; escalators, security apparatus and self-service kiosks with tactile, audio and visual accessibility features are also part of the guidelines.

Accessible ATMs and PoS devices, tactile currency recognition, screen-reader-compatible UPI interfaces, writing and office supplies adapted for one-handed use and accessible travel gear, fire safety equipment with visual and audio alarms, and storage solutions with ergonomic handles and tactile labelling were also proposed under the guidelines.